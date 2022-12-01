Street Fighter 6 gets second closed beta test in December 2022

Street Fighter 6 is set to get a second closed beta test to put the multiplayer component of the game through its paces. More importantly, it’s another chance for the public to get hands-on experience with the highly anticipated and very promising-looking fighting game.

The second closed beta test for Street Fighter 6 will take place from 16-19 December 2022, with registrations for the beta being taken on the Street Fighter 6 website from now until 11 December 2022. The test will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam.

In good news, everyone who participated in the first closed beta test will automatically be invited to join the second.

Those selected for the closed beta test will receive a confirmation on 14 December 2022, and everyone selected for the test will receive a special in-game title in the full release of the game, as a gift.

The second closed beta test will incorporate everything that was contained in the first closed beta test – character creation, ranked and casual matches, battle hub matches, training mode, and more. Characters playable will include Luke, Jamie, Ryu, Chun-Li, Guile, Kimberly, Juri, and Ken.

A few new features have been added since the first beta, namely the inclusion of the option to reduce controller input delay – especially useful if you have a screen capable of running the game at 120Hz, and are incredibly competitive.

Street Fighter 6 was recently given an age rating in South Korea, meaning that a firm release date for the full game could be on the way. There’s also speculation the game will have a presence at The Game Awards 2022, which typically plays host to big announcements.