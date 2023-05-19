How to play the Street Fighter 6 open beta in May 2023

Capcom has announced it will host one final beta test for its upcoming flagship fighting game, Street Fighter 6. The open beta will be open to all, and operate on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S from 19-21 May 2023.

While the game has already had two closed betas, as well as a free demo available now on all platforms, the open beta will have greatly expanded options for play.

Read: Street Fighter 6 embraces its weird world of fighting – Preview

It will feature several online game modes – including Ranked Matches, Casual Matches, Battle Hub Matches, Extreme Battles, and Open Tournaments, as well as daily challenges, cosmetic stores, and novelty activities. Additionally, it will sport crossplay functionality to allow multiplayer matches between different consoles, leaderboards, replays, tutorials, a photo mode, and several commentator options.

The open beta will also feature a greatly expanded character and stage list, which should give any interested players a good feel for the game.

As always, it’s worth noting that beta tests are designed to stress test the online performance of the game, and may not always be an optimal experience.

Street Fighter 6 Open Beta Characters

Ryu

Ken

Chun-Li

Guile

Juri

Luke

Jamie

Kimberly

Street Fighter 6 Open Beta Stages

Metro City Downtown

Genbu Temple

Carrier Byron Taylor

Tian Hong Yuan

The Macho Ring

Training Room

How to play the Street Fighter 6 Open Beta

Anyone with a PC, PlayStation 5, or Xbox Series X/S can join the open beta.

To participate in the open beta, you need to register for a Capcom ID and then link your Steam, PlayStation, or Xbox online account.

To download the beta, simply navigate to your preferred platform’s storefront where the Street Fighter 6 Open Beta software will be available. Pre-downloads will only be available on 16 May 2023.

You do not need to have an active PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold membership to participate in the beta. However, you will need a subscription for the full release of the game.