News

 > News > PC

Free Street Fighter 6 demo now available on all platforms

Capcom has officially announced a playable demo for Street Fighter 6 – and it's out now on PlayStation.
3 May 2023
Leah J. Williams
Street Fighter 6 game demo ps4 ps5

PC

Image: Capcom

Share Icon

During the recent Street Fighter 6 showcase hosted by Lil Wayne, Capcom officially announced a free playable game demo available for several platforms, alongside new features and gameplay tidbits. The newly-released preview allows players to jump into a small portion of the game’s adventure-like World Tour mode by creating a custom avatar and taking to the streets, and also allows one-on-one or ‘extreme’ battles with fighters Ryu and Luke.

As a taste of the upcoming game, it should give a meaty glimpse at what’s to come. Newcomers will find a range of fighting modes to experiment with, while returning players will have the colourful debut of the ‘fight anyone’ World Tour Mode to explore at length.

The free demo is now available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners, as well as on Xbox and PC.

Read: Street Fighter 6 embraces its weird world of fighting – Gameplay Preview

Elsewhere in the Street Fighter 6 showcase, Capcom announced an array of new features for the upcoming game, including dynamic battle damage, custom move sets in World Tour mode, and detailed tutorials for newcomers and veterans alike.

The first full year of game content was also announced, with new fighters scheduled to land every few months, and into 2024. Here’s the full lineup recently announced by Capcom – and note, seasons listed are based in the Northern Hemisphere:

  • A.K.I. arrives in Autumn 2023
  • Rashid arrives in Summer 2023
  • Ed arrives in Winter 2024
  • Akuma arrives in Spring 2024

More fighters are likely to drop in the game’s subsequent seasons of content – although we’ll have to stay tuned to see who’s on the way. When these fighters land, they will become fully playable in the game’s fighting grounds, and also appear in World Tour Mode as hidden ‘collectibles’.

We’ll learn more about Street Fighter 6 as we head towards the game’s release on 2 June 2023.

05/02/2023 11:53 pm GMT

GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
star wars fortnite epic games
?>
News

Fortnite is hosting a major Star Wars crossover

Star Wars is returning to Fortnite in a major way, with new events, unlockables, and items now available.

Leah J. Williams
Mortal Kombat 12
?>
News

Mortal Kombat 12 teased in new video from developer NetherRealm

A 30th Anniversary celebration video from Mortal Kombat developer NetherRealm Studios includes a teaser for what is likely Mortal Kombat…

Edmond Tran
Redfall Devinder
?>
News

Redfall Review Roundup – Critics Bite Back

Redfall sees Bethesda and Arkane Studios experiment with co-op shooting in a world filled with vampires, but the reception has…

Edmond Tran
Cult of the Lamb from Massive Monster and Devolver Digital review
?>
News

Cult of the Lamb is in discussion for an animated adaptation

Cult of the Lamb could be adapted into animated form in future, according to Massive Monster.

Leah J. Williams
Diablo 4 iv server slam open beta
?>
News

The final Diablo 4 open beta is happening in May 2023

The massive 'Server Slam' event will take place over a single weekend in May 2023.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login