Free Street Fighter 6 demo now available on all platforms

During the recent Street Fighter 6 showcase hosted by Lil Wayne, Capcom officially announced a free playable game demo available for several platforms, alongside new features and gameplay tidbits. The newly-released preview allows players to jump into a small portion of the game’s adventure-like World Tour mode by creating a custom avatar and taking to the streets, and also allows one-on-one or ‘extreme’ battles with fighters Ryu and Luke.

As a taste of the upcoming game, it should give a meaty glimpse at what’s to come. Newcomers will find a range of fighting modes to experiment with, while returning players will have the colourful debut of the ‘fight anyone’ World Tour Mode to explore at length.

The free demo is now available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners, as well as on Xbox and PC.

Read: Street Fighter 6 embraces its weird world of fighting – Gameplay Preview

Elsewhere in the Street Fighter 6 showcase, Capcom announced an array of new features for the upcoming game, including dynamic battle damage, custom move sets in World Tour mode, and detailed tutorials for newcomers and veterans alike.

The first full year of game content was also announced, with new fighters scheduled to land every few months, and into 2024. Here’s the full lineup recently announced by Capcom – and note, seasons listed are based in the Northern Hemisphere:

A.K.I. arrives in Autumn 2023

arrives in Autumn 2023 Rashid arrives in Summer 2023

arrives in Summer 2023 Ed arrives in Winter 2024

arrives in Winter 2024 Akuma arrives in Spring 2024

More fighters are likely to drop in the game’s subsequent seasons of content – although we’ll have to stay tuned to see who’s on the way. When these fighters land, they will become fully playable in the game’s fighting grounds, and also appear in World Tour Mode as hidden ‘collectibles’.

We’ll learn more about Street Fighter 6 as we head towards the game’s release on 2 June 2023.