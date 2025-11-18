Streamer Awards 2025: Full Nominee List and Voting Guide

The Streamer Awards 2025, celebrating the best in live streaming across platforms like Twitch, YouTube, and Kick, return for another year of honouring top talent.

Hosted by the renowned QTCinderella and Maya Higa, the ceremony is scheduled for December 13, 2025, at the Fox Theatre in Los Angeles. This star studded event will feature live performances, exclusive announcements, and red carpet glamour, streaming worldwide on Twitch and YouTube.

Nominations span 25 categories, highlighting everything from breakout stars to viral moments, with winners decided by a mix of public votes and industry jury selections. Voting opens today and runs until December 6.

How to Vote

Participating is easy and free. Head to the official Streamer Awards website at streamerawards.com/vote. You’ll need to log in via your Twitch account for verification. Each category allows one vote per day, so you can cast ballots daily from now until the deadline on December 6, 2025, at 11:59 PM PT.

Note: Votes for “Breakout Streamer” and “Viral Moment” are jury only, so fans can’t influence them.

All Nominees by Category

Here’s the complete rundown of nominees, showcasing the diverse and dynamic streaming community. Categories are grouped for clarity, with winners to be revealed live at the event.

Content Creation:

Best Just Chatting Streamer: Pokimane, Ludwig, HasanAbi, Valkyrae, xQc

Best Variety Streamer: moistcr1tikal, fuslie, LIRIK, TimTheTatman, shroud

Best Creative/Art Streamer: Cuptoast, OTKirby, Daidus, ZaNewParis, Elanip

Best Music Streamer: Tyler1 (music arc), Jschlatt, Rivals (band), HolyGrailToaster, RecDab

Rising Star: Tectone, ExtraEmily, Sketch, willNeff, KnightElf

Gaming:

Best Small Streamer: Harris Heller, Nurse, KYRSP33DY, Nickmercs, Tarik

Best Mid Sized Streamer: Summit1g, NICKMERCS, TimTheTatman, DrLupo, Asmongold

Best Mega Streamer: Kai Cenat, xQc, Pokimane, Valkyrae, Ludwig

Best Fighting Game Streamer: Punk, Maximilian_DOOD, Vicious, Justin Wong, Arslan Ash

Best MMORPG/RPG Streamer: Zackrawrr, Asmongold, xQc, Quin69, EsfandTV

Best FPS Streamer: Shroud, Tarik, Aceu, ImperialHal, Sweet Anita

Best MOBA Streamer: MacieJay, Tyler1, Dopa, Trick2G, Atrioc

Community & Collaboration:

Best Community Leader: Pokimane, Ludwig, Valkyrae, xQc, HasanAbi

Best Collaboration Stream/Roundup: OTK Games Night, Kai Cenat & MrBeast, OfflineTV x FaZe Clan, Dream SMP Reunion, Sidemen Charity Match

Best Esports Content Creator: Golden Guardians, The Guard, NRG, 100 Thieves, Sentinels

Technical & Production:

Best Tech Streamer: Linus Tech Tips, Bitwit, Gamers Nexus, JayzTwoCents, Paul’s Hardware

Best Home Studio: Ludwig, Pokimane, Valkyrae, xQc, TimTheTatman

Special Categories:

Breakout Streamer (Jury Only): Tectone, ExtraEmily, Sketch, willNeff, KnightElf

Viral Moment of the Year (Jury Only): Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon, xQc’s GTA RP Meltdown, Pokimane’s Return Stream, Ludwig’s Subathon Record, Valkyrae’s Among Us Drama

Stream Game of the Year: Black Myth: Wukong, Helldivers 2, Lethal Company, Palworld, Content Warning

VTuber of the Year: Ironmouse, Nyanners, Shylily, Filian, Ganknow

Affiliate/Partner of the Year: (Nominees include top affiliates/partners based on growth and engagement

Event Highlights and Partners

This year’s awards emphasize inclusivity and innovation, with new categories spotlighting Youtubers and tech setups. Sponsors include Streamlabs, Elgato, and Razer, who are powering fan giveaways throughout the voting period. QTCinderella and Maya Higa will bring their signature humor and heart to the stage, promising surprise guest appearances from past winners like DrDisrespect and Corpse Husband.

A busy December ahead for the gaming scene, as we have The Game Awards and The Streamer Awards happening within a week of each other.