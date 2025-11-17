The Game Awards 2025: Nominees Revealed

The excitement is building for The Game Awards (TGA) 2025, with the complete slate of nominees now public just weeks before the big show. This year’s lineup shows the amount of esports excellence through dedicated categories, while League of Legends streaming sensation Marc Robert “Caedrel” Lamont earns a spot in the Content Creator of the Year race.
Set for December 11, 2025, the ceremony promises surprise reveals and full of live acts. In a fresh twist, viewers can catch the action on Prime Video alongside the traditional YouTube and Twitch streams. Esports takes centre stage with awards for Best Esports Team, Best Esports Game, and Best Esports Athlete, celebrating the competitive scene’s top talents and titles.
Esports Team Showdown:
- Gen.G (League of Legends)
- NRG (VALORANT)
- Team Falcons (Dota 2)
- Team Liquid (Mobile Legends: Bang Bang)
- Team Vitality (Counter-Strike 2)
Athlete Accolades:
- Brock “brawk” Somerhalder (NRG, VALORANT)
- Jason “F0rsakeN” Susanto (Paper Rex, VALORANT)
- Kakeru “Kakeru” Watanabe (Street Fighter, retired)
- Saul “MenaRD” Leonardo (Fighting Game Community)
- Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (Team Vitality, Counter-Strike 2)
- Jeong “Chovy” Ji-Hoon (Gen.G, League of Legends)
Esports Game Honors:
Full Nominees Breakdown:
- Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)
- Dota 2 (Valve)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- VALORANT (Riot Games)
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MOONTON Games)
Game of the Year:
|Nominee
|Developer/Publisher
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|–
|Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
|Kojima Productions
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|Nintendo
|Hades II
|Supergiant Games
|Hollow Knight: Silksong
|Team Cherry
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
|Warhorse Studios
Best Game Direction:
|Nominee
|Developer/Publisher
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|–
|Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
|Kojima Productions
|Ghost of Yōtei
|Sucker Punch Productions
|Hades II
|Supergiant Games
|Split Fiction
|–
Best Narrative:
|Nominee
|Developer/Publisher
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|–
|Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
|Kojima Productions
|Ghost of Yōtei
|Sucker Punch Productions
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
|Warhorse Studios
|Silent Hill f
|Konami
Best Art Direction:
|Nominee
|Developer/Publisher
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|–
|Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
|Kojima Productions
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|Nintendo
|Hades II
|Supergiant Games
|Hollow Knight: Silksong
|Team Cherry
Best Score and Music:
|Nominee
|Composer(s)
|Hollow Knight: Silksong
|Christopher Larkin
|Hades II
|Darren Korb
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|Lorien Testard
|Ghost of Yōtei
|Toma Otowa
|Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
|Woodkid and Ludvig Forssell
Best Audio Design:
|Nominee
|Developer/Publisher
|Battlefield 6
|EA DICE
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|–
|Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
|Kojima Productions
|Ghost of Yōtei
|Sucker Punch Productions
|Silent Hill f
|Konami
Best Performance:
|Nominee
|Actor
|Title
|Ben Starr
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|Charlie Cox
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|Erika Ishii
|Ghost of Yōtei
|Jennifer English
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|Konatsu Kato
|Silent Hill f
|Troy Baker
|Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Innovation in Accessibility:
|Nominee
|Developer/Publisher
|Assassin’s Creed: Shadows
|Ubisoft
|Doom: The Dark Ages
|id Software
|EA Sports FC 26
|EA Sports
|South of Midnight
|Compulsion Games
Games for Impact:
|Nominee
|Developer/Publisher
|Consume Me
|–
|Despelote
|–
|Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
|Don’t Nod
|South of Midnight
|Compulsion Games
|Wanderstop
|–
Best Ongoing:
|Nominee
|Developer/Publisher
|Final Fantasy XIV
|Square Enix
|Fortnite
|Epic Games
|Helldivers 2
|Arrowhead Game Studios
|Marvel Rivals
|NetEase Games
|No Man’s Sky
|:Hello Games
Best Community Support
|Nominee
|Developer/Publisher
|Baldur’s Gate 3
|Larian Studios
|Final Fantasy XIV
|Square Enix
|Fortnite
|Epic Games
|Helldivers 2
|Arrowhead Game Studios
|No Man’s Sky
|Hello Games
Best Independent Game:
|Nominee
|Developer/Publisher
|Absolum
|–
|Ballx Pit
|–
|Blue Prince
|–
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|–
|Hades II
|Supergiant Games
|Hollow Knight: Silksong
|Team Cherry
Best Debut Indie Game:
|Nominee
|Developer/Publisher
|Blue Prince
|–
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|–
|Despelote
|–
|Dispatch
|–
|Megabonk
|–
Best Mobile Game:
|Nominee
|Developer/Publisher
|Destiny: Rising
|Bungie/NetEase
|Persona 5: The Phantom X
|Perfect World Games
|Sonic Rumble
|Sega
|Umamusume: Pretty Derby
|Cygames
|Wuthering Waves
|;Kuro Games
Best VR/AR:
|Nominee
|Developer/Publisher
|Alien: Rogue Incursion
|Survios
|Arken Age
|–
|Ghost Town
|–
|Marvel’s Deadpool VR
|–
|The Midnight Walk
|MoonHood
Best Action Game:
|Nominee
|Developer/Publisher
|Battlefield 6
|EA DICE
|Doom: The Dark Ages
|id Software
|Hades II
|Supergiant Games
|Ninja Gaiden 4
|Team Ninja
|Shinobi: Art of Vengeance
|–
Best Action/Adventure:
|Nominee
|Developer/Publisher
|Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
|Kojima Productions
|Ghost of Yōtei
|Sucker Punch Productions
|Hollow Knight: Silksong
|Team Cherry
|Split Fiction
|–
Best RPG:
|Nominee
|Developer/Publisher
|Avowed
|Obsidian Entertainment
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|–
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
|Warhorse Studios
|The Outer Worlds 2
|Obsidian Entertainment
|Monster Hunter Wilds
|Capcom
Best Fighting Game:
|Nominee
|Developer/Publisher
|2XKO
|Riot Games
|Capcom Fighting Collection 2
|Capcom
|Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
|SNK
|Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
|NetherRealm Studios
|Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O World Stage
|Sega
Best Family Game:
|Nominee
|Developer/Publisher
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|Nintendo
|LEGO Party!
|LEGO/TT Games
|LEGO Voyagers
|LEGO/TT Games
|Mario Kart World
|Nintendo
|Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
|Sega
|Split Fiction
|–
Best Sim/Strategy:
|Nominee
|Developer/Publisher
|The Alters
|11 Bit Studios
|Final Fantasy Tactics
|Square Enix
|Jurassic World Evolution 3
|Frontier Developments
|Sid Meier’s Civilization VII
|Firaxis Games
|Tempest Rising
|Slipgate Ironworks
|Two Point Museum
|Two Point Studios
Best Sports/Racing:
|Nominee
|Developer/Publisher
|EA Sports FC 26
|EA Sports
|F1 25
|Codemasters
|Mario Kart World
|Nintendo
|Rematch
|–
|Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
|Sega
Best Multiplayer:
|Nominee
|Developer/Publisher
|Arc Raiders
|Embark Studios
|Battlefield 6
|EA DICE
|Elden Ring: Nightreign
|FromSoftware
|Peak
|–
|Split Fiction
|–
Best Adaptation:
|Nominee
|Studio
|A Minecraft Movie
|Warner Bros.
|Devil May Cry
|Netflix
|The Last of Us: Season 2
|HBO
|Splinter Cell: Deathwatch
|–
|Until Dawn
|Sony Pictures
Most Anticipated Game:
|Nominee
|Developer/Publisher
|007 First Light
|IO Interactive
|Grand Theft Auto VI
|Rockstar Games
|Marvel’s Wolverine
|Insomniac Games
|Resident Evil Requiem
|Capcom
|The Witcher IV
|CD Projekt Red
Content Creator of the Year:
|Nominee
|Platform/Style
|Caedrel
|Twitch (LoL streams)
|Kai Cenat
|Twitch/YouTube (variety)
|Moist Cr1TiKaL
|YouTube (commentary)
|Sakura Miko
|Twitch (VTuber)
|The Burnt Peanut
|–