The Game Awards 2025: Nominees Revealed

The excitement is building for The Game Awards (TGA) 2025, with the complete slate of nominees now public just weeks before the big show. This year’s lineup shows the amount of esports excellence through dedicated categories, while League of Legends streaming sensation Marc Robert “Caedrel” Lamont earns a spot in the Content Creator of the Year race.

Set for December 11, 2025, the ceremony promises surprise reveals and full of live acts. In a fresh twist, viewers can catch the action on Prime Video alongside the traditional YouTube and Twitch streams. Esports takes centre stage with awards for Best Esports Team, Best Esports Game, and Best Esports Athlete, celebrating the competitive scene’s top talents and titles.

Esports Team Showdown:

Gen.G (League of Legends)

NRG (VALORANT)

Team Falcons (Dota 2)

Team Liquid (Mobile Legends: Bang Bang)

Team Vitality (Counter-Strike 2)

Athlete Accolades:

Brock “brawk” Somerhalder (NRG, VALORANT)

Jason “F0rsakeN” Susanto (Paper Rex, VALORANT)

Kakeru “Kakeru” Watanabe (Street Fighter, retired)

Saul “MenaRD” Leonardo (Fighting Game Community)

Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (Team Vitality, Counter-Strike 2)

Jeong “Chovy” Ji-Hoon (Gen.G, League of Legends)

Esports Game Honors:

Full Nominees Breakdown:

Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)

Dota 2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

VALORANT (Riot Games)

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MOONTON Games)

Game of the Year:

Nominee Developer/Publisher Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Death Stranding 2: On The Beach Kojima Productions Donkey Kong Bananza Nintendo Hades II Supergiant Games Hollow Knight: Silksong Team Cherry Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Warhorse Studios

Best Game Direction:

Nominee Developer/Publisher Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Death Stranding 2: On The Beach Kojima Productions Ghost of Yōtei Sucker Punch Productions Hades II Supergiant Games Split Fiction –

Best Narrative:

Nominee Developer/Publisher Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Death Stranding 2: On The Beach Kojima Productions Ghost of Yōtei Sucker Punch Productions Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Warhorse Studios Silent Hill f Konami

Best Art Direction:

Nominee Developer/Publisher Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Death Stranding 2: On The Beach Kojima Productions Donkey Kong Bananza Nintendo Hades II Supergiant Games Hollow Knight: Silksong Team Cherry

Best Score and Music:

Nominee Composer(s) Hollow Knight: Silksong Christopher Larkin Hades II Darren Korb Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Lorien Testard Ghost of Yōtei Toma Otowa Death Stranding 2: On The Beach Woodkid and Ludvig Forssell

Best Audio Design:

Nominee Developer/Publisher Battlefield 6 EA DICE Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Death Stranding 2: On The Beach Kojima Productions Ghost of Yōtei Sucker Punch Productions Silent Hill f Konami

Best Performance:

Nominee Actor Title Ben Starr Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Charlie Cox Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Erika Ishii Ghost of Yōtei Jennifer English Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Konatsu Kato Silent Hill f Troy Baker Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Innovation in Accessibility:

Nominee Developer/Publisher Assassin’s Creed: Shadows Ubisoft Doom: The Dark Ages id Software EA Sports FC 26 EA Sports South of Midnight Compulsion Games

Games for Impact:

Nominee Developer/Publisher Consume Me – Despelote – Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Don’t Nod South of Midnight Compulsion Games Wanderstop –

Best Ongoing:

Nominee Developer/Publisher Final Fantasy XIV Square Enix Fortnite Epic Games Helldivers 2 Arrowhead Game Studios Marvel Rivals NetEase Games No Man’s Sky :Hello Games

Best Community Support

Nominee Developer/Publisher Baldur’s Gate 3 Larian Studios Final Fantasy XIV Square Enix Fortnite Epic Games Helldivers 2 Arrowhead Game Studios No Man’s Sky Hello Games

Best Independent Game:

Nominee Developer/Publisher Absolum – Ballx Pit – Blue Prince – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Hades II Supergiant Games Hollow Knight: Silksong Team Cherry

Best Debut Indie Game:

Nominee Developer/Publisher Blue Prince – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Despelote – Dispatch – Megabonk –

Best Mobile Game:

Nominee Developer/Publisher Destiny: Rising Bungie/NetEase Persona 5: The Phantom X Perfect World Games Sonic Rumble Sega Umamusume: Pretty Derby Cygames Wuthering Waves ;Kuro Games

Best VR/AR:

Nominee Developer/Publisher Alien: Rogue Incursion Survios Arken Age – Ghost Town – Marvel’s Deadpool VR – The Midnight Walk MoonHood

Best Action Game:

Nominee Developer/Publisher Battlefield 6 EA DICE Doom: The Dark Ages id Software Hades II Supergiant Games Ninja Gaiden 4 Team Ninja Shinobi: Art of Vengeance –

Best Action/Adventure:

Nominee Developer/Publisher Death Stranding 2: On The Beach Kojima Productions Ghost of Yōtei Sucker Punch Productions Hollow Knight: Silksong Team Cherry Split Fiction –

Best RPG:

Nominee Developer/Publisher Avowed Obsidian Entertainment Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Warhorse Studios The Outer Worlds 2 Obsidian Entertainment Monster Hunter Wilds Capcom

Best Fighting Game:

Nominee Developer/Publisher 2XKO Riot Games Capcom Fighting Collection 2 Capcom Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves SNK Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection NetherRealm Studios Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O World Stage Sega

Best Family Game:

Nominee Developer/Publisher Donkey Kong Bananza Nintendo LEGO Party! LEGO/TT Games LEGO Voyagers LEGO/TT Games Mario Kart World Nintendo Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Sega Split Fiction –

Best Sim/Strategy:

Nominee Developer/Publisher The Alters 11 Bit Studios Final Fantasy Tactics Square Enix Jurassic World Evolution 3 Frontier Developments Sid Meier’s Civilization VII Firaxis Games Tempest Rising Slipgate Ironworks Two Point Museum Two Point Studios

Best Sports/Racing:

Nominee Developer/Publisher EA Sports FC 26 EA Sports F1 25 Codemasters Mario Kart World Nintendo Rematch – Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Sega

Best Multiplayer:

Nominee Developer/Publisher Arc Raiders Embark Studios Battlefield 6 EA DICE Elden Ring: Nightreign FromSoftware Peak – Split Fiction –

Best Adaptation:

Nominee Studio A Minecraft Movie Warner Bros. Devil May Cry Netflix The Last of Us: Season 2 HBO Splinter Cell: Deathwatch – Until Dawn Sony Pictures

Most Anticipated Game:

Nominee Developer/Publisher 007 First Light IO Interactive Grand Theft Auto VI Rockstar Games Marvel’s Wolverine Insomniac Games Resident Evil Requiem Capcom The Witcher IV CD Projekt Red

Content Creator of the Year: