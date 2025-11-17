News > News > PC

The Game Awards 2025: Nominees Revealed

17 Nov 2025 16:11
Jamie Davis
game awards

PC

Share Icon

The excitement is building for The Game Awards (TGA) 2025, with the complete slate of nominees now public just weeks before the big show. This year’s lineup shows the amount of esports excellence through dedicated categories, while League of Legends streaming sensation Marc Robert “Caedrel” Lamont earns a spot in the Content Creator of the Year race.

Set for December 11, 2025, the ceremony promises surprise reveals and full of live acts. In a fresh twist, viewers can catch the action on Prime Video alongside the traditional YouTube and Twitch streams. Esports takes centre stage with awards for Best Esports Team, Best Esports Game, and Best Esports Athlete, celebrating the competitive scene’s top talents and titles.

Esports Team Showdown:

  • Gen.G (League of Legends)
  • NRG (VALORANT)
  • Team Falcons (Dota 2)
  • Team Liquid (Mobile Legends: Bang Bang)
  • Team Vitality (Counter-Strike 2)

Athlete Accolades:

  • Brock “brawk” Somerhalder (NRG, VALORANT)
  • Jason “F0rsakeN” Susanto (Paper Rex, VALORANT)
  • Kakeru “Kakeru” Watanabe (Street Fighter, retired)
  • Saul “MenaRD” Leonardo (Fighting Game Community)
  • Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (Team Vitality, Counter-Strike 2)
  • Jeong “Chovy” Ji-Hoon (Gen.G, League of Legends)

Esports Game Honors:

Full Nominees Breakdown:

  • Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)
  • Dota 2 (Valve)
  • League of Legends (Riot Games)
  • VALORANT (Riot Games)
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MOONTON Games)

Game of the Year:

NomineeDeveloper/Publisher
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Death Stranding 2: On The BeachKojima Productions
Donkey Kong BananzaNintendo
Hades IISupergiant Games
Hollow Knight: SilksongTeam Cherry
Kingdom Come: Deliverance IIWarhorse Studios

Best Game Direction:

NomineeDeveloper/Publisher
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Death Stranding 2: On The BeachKojima Productions
Ghost of YōteiSucker Punch Productions
Hades IISupergiant Games
Split Fiction

Best Narrative:

NomineeDeveloper/Publisher
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Death Stranding 2: On The BeachKojima Productions
Ghost of YōteiSucker Punch Productions
Kingdom Come: Deliverance IIWarhorse Studios
Silent Hill fKonami

Best Art Direction:

NomineeDeveloper/Publisher
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Death Stranding 2: On The BeachKojima Productions
Donkey Kong BananzaNintendo
Hades IISupergiant Games
Hollow Knight: SilksongTeam Cherry

Best Score and Music:

NomineeComposer(s)
Hollow Knight: SilksongChristopher Larkin
Hades IIDarren Korb
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33Lorien Testard
Ghost of YōteiToma Otowa
Death Stranding 2: On The BeachWoodkid and Ludvig Forssell

Best Audio Design:

NomineeDeveloper/Publisher
Battlefield 6EA DICE
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Death Stranding 2: On The BeachKojima Productions
Ghost of YōteiSucker Punch Productions
Silent Hill fKonami

Best Performance:

NomineeActorTitle
Ben StarrClair Obscur: Expedition 33
Charlie CoxClair Obscur: Expedition 33
Erika IshiiGhost of Yōtei
Jennifer EnglishClair Obscur: Expedition 33
Konatsu KatoSilent Hill f
Troy BakerIndiana Jones and the Great Circle

Innovation in Accessibility:

NomineeDeveloper/Publisher
Assassin’s Creed: ShadowsUbisoft
Doom: The Dark Agesid Software
EA Sports FC 26EA Sports
South of MidnightCompulsion Games

Games for Impact:

NomineeDeveloper/Publisher
Consume Me
Despelote
Lost Records: Bloom & RageDon’t Nod
South of MidnightCompulsion Games
Wanderstop

Best Ongoing:

NomineeDeveloper/Publisher
Final Fantasy XIVSquare Enix
FortniteEpic Games
Helldivers 2Arrowhead Game Studios
Marvel RivalsNetEase Games
No Man’s Sky:Hello Games

Best Community Support

NomineeDeveloper/Publisher
Baldur’s Gate 3Larian Studios
Final Fantasy XIVSquare Enix
FortniteEpic Games
Helldivers 2Arrowhead Game Studios
No Man’s SkyHello Games

Best Independent Game:

NomineeDeveloper/Publisher
Absolum
Ballx Pit
Blue Prince
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Hades IISupergiant Games
Hollow Knight: SilksongTeam Cherry

Best Debut Indie Game:

NomineeDeveloper/Publisher
Blue Prince
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Despelote
Dispatch
Megabonk

Best Mobile Game:

NomineeDeveloper/Publisher
Destiny: RisingBungie/NetEase
Persona 5: The Phantom XPerfect World Games
Sonic RumbleSega
Umamusume: Pretty DerbyCygames
Wuthering Waves;Kuro Games

Best VR/AR:

NomineeDeveloper/Publisher
Alien: Rogue IncursionSurvios
Arken Age
Ghost Town
Marvel’s Deadpool VR
The Midnight WalkMoonHood

Best Action Game:

NomineeDeveloper/Publisher
Battlefield 6EA DICE
Doom: The Dark Agesid Software
Hades IISupergiant Games
Ninja Gaiden 4Team Ninja
Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

Best Action/Adventure:

NomineeDeveloper/Publisher
Death Stranding 2: On The BeachKojima Productions
Ghost of YōteiSucker Punch Productions
Hollow Knight: SilksongTeam Cherry
Split Fiction

Best RPG:

NomineeDeveloper/Publisher
AvowedObsidian Entertainment
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Kingdom Come: Deliverance IIWarhorse Studios
The Outer Worlds 2Obsidian Entertainment
Monster Hunter WildsCapcom

Best Fighting Game:

NomineeDeveloper/Publisher
2XKORiot Games
Capcom Fighting Collection 2Capcom
Fatal Fury: City of the WolvesSNK
Mortal Kombat: Legacy KollectionNetherRealm Studios
Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O World StageSega

Best Family Game:

NomineeDeveloper/Publisher
Donkey Kong BananzaNintendo
LEGO Party!LEGO/TT Games
LEGO VoyagersLEGO/TT Games
Mario Kart WorldNintendo
Sonic Racing: CrossWorldsSega
Split Fiction

Best Sim/Strategy:

NomineeDeveloper/Publisher
The Alters11 Bit Studios
Final Fantasy TacticsSquare Enix
Jurassic World Evolution 3Frontier Developments
Sid Meier’s Civilization VIIFiraxis Games
Tempest RisingSlipgate Ironworks
Two Point MuseumTwo Point Studios

Best Sports/Racing:

NomineeDeveloper/Publisher
EA Sports FC 26EA Sports
F1 25Codemasters
Mario Kart WorldNintendo
Rematch
Sonic Racing: CrossWorldsSega

Best Multiplayer:

NomineeDeveloper/Publisher
Arc RaidersEmbark Studios
Battlefield 6EA DICE
Elden Ring: NightreignFromSoftware
Peak
Split Fiction

Best Adaptation:

NomineeStudio
A Minecraft MovieWarner Bros.
Devil May CryNetflix
The Last of Us: Season 2HBO
Splinter Cell: Deathwatch
Until DawnSony Pictures

Most Anticipated Game:

NomineeDeveloper/Publisher
007 First LightIO Interactive
Grand Theft Auto VIRockstar Games
Marvel’s WolverineInsomniac Games
Resident Evil RequiemCapcom
The Witcher IVCD Projekt Red

Content Creator of the Year:

NomineePlatform/Style
CaedrelTwitch (LoL streams)
Kai CenatTwitch/YouTube (variety)
Moist Cr1TiKaLYouTube (commentary)
Sakura MikoTwitch (VTuber)
The Burnt Peanut
Jamie Davis

My gaming journey ignited at age nine with my first console, a gift from my parents. The Xbox 360 era cemented games as my passion, fueled by epics like Halo 3, Call of Duty: World at War, and FIFA. A lifelong follower of streaming since its pre Twitch Amazon roots, I dove into writing in 2021,now my full time career. I spotlight influencers across YouTube, Twitch, and Kick, while tackling broader entertainment and tech stories.

Related News

b6 eastwood
?>
News

Battlefield 6 Eastwood Map Is Already Sparking Outrage

Battlefield 6 players aren't holding back, with the game's highly anticipated Eastwood map set to hit servers on November 18,…

Jamie Davis
bo7 double xp
?>
News

Black Ops 7's First Double XP Weekend Leaked Kicking Off Soon

If you’ve been firing up Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and grinding those levels, then I have good news…

Jamie Davis
steam logo
?>
News

Steam Users Have 2 Free PC Games To Download To Bring Back The Memories

Thanks to Steam, we just got hooked up with two classics from the Backyard Sports series, both of which you…

Jamie Davis
pokemon
?>
News

Pokémon Drops New Pikachu and Snorlax Makeovers

The Pokémon franchise has upgraded two of his absolute icons, Pikachu and Snorlax. We’re also talking about completely new forms,…

Jamie Davis
twitch logo
?>
News

Twitch's New Face-Scan Mandate Hits UK Users: Is This the End of Easy Streaming?

Twitch has unveiled a new age verification method which asks British users to submit to facial scanning in order to…

Jamie Davis