News

 > News > Nintendo

Fantasy RPG Stray Children revealed in Japanese Nintendo Direct

Stray Children is the next title from Onion Games, a studio formed by classic RPG veterans.
18 Sep 2023
Leah J. Williams
stray children nintendo direct

Nintendo

Image: Onion Games

Share Icon

During the latest Nintendo Direct, an excellent array of upcoming first and third party games for Nintendo Switch was revealed – but unless you watched the Japanese version of the Direct, you might have missed a rather intriguing inclusion. While most of the game reveals were shared between Nintendo Directs, an additional game titled Stray Children was given an exclusive Japanese showcase.

It’s coming from Onion Games, a studio formed by veterans of the RPG genre – Yoshiro Kimura (Romancing SaGa 2 and 3, No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle, Shadows of the Damned), Kurashima Kazuyuki (Live A Live, Super Mario RPG, Little King’s Story) and Hirofumi Taniguchi (Chibi-Robo!, Suikoden, Contra: Hard Corps).

In Stray Children, described as a “bittersweet fairytale RPG”, you are a young boy who is miraculously sucked into a TV set, and transported to a world where only children exist. This “strange and dangerous wonderland” serves as the backdrop to the story, which will see the boy attempting to find a way home through mysterious locales.

Read: Nintendo Direct September 2023 – All the Trailers and Announcements

Stray Children looks very striking, and while its release in the West is yet to be confirmed, there’s plenty of reasons to keep an eye on it. Beyond the tenure of its development team, it’s the premise and feel of the game that is so appealing.

With a hazy pixel art style, the first trailer for Stray Children reveals a gorgeous and surreal adventure filled with odd, imaginative sights – including walking bears, a manic pig’s head, and mushroom bosses. It’s clear the protagonist’s journey will be a rocky one, with turn-based combat and dialogue helping to chart a path through uncanny fantasy worlds.

The appearance of photorealistic fish and dizzying psychedelia also suggests it’ll be a real trip, with surreal Japanese horror and adventures like Homebound / Mother seemingly being homaged throughout the trailer. For anyone who likes ‘weird’ games, it should be one to watch.

Stray Children is currently in development, and will be released in Japan in Winter 2023 [Northern Hemisphere]. Stay tuned for details of a potential release in Western markets.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Business Culture News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
xbox ftc microsoft
?>
News

New Xbox consoles and controller revealed by court documents

Documents pertaining to Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard have revealed plans for a redesign of the Xbox Series X and…

Edmond Tran
dishonored fallout 3 remaster oblivion game leak microsoft bethesda
?>
News

Fallout 3 and Oblivion remasters, Dishonored 3, and more seemingly revealed in US court filing

A seemingly leaked document implies Microsoft and Bethesda have several major, unannounced game projects in the works.

Leah J. Williams
pax aus 2023 panel schedule
?>
News

The PAX Aus 2023 panel schedule is now live

PAX Aus 2023 is right around the corner. Here's what to expect from this year's panel lineup.

Leah J. Williams
Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty idris elba
?>
News

Idris Elba isn't sure he'll do another game after Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Elba's work on Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty was a "leap of faith" for the actor.

Leah J. Williams
marvel's avengers crystal dynamics square enix
?>
News

Marvel's Avengers is 90% off ahead of planned delisting

Marvel's Avengers is set to disappear forever in the coming days – so grab it while you can.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login