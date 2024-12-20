News

Steam Winter Sale 2024: The best PC game deals

Grab some new games to play over the holiday season.
20 Dec 2024 12:05
Leah J. Williams
The Steam Winter Sale 2024 has now kicked off, with a range of discounts on new and classic PC games. While there’s only been a handful of weeks since the Steam Autumn Sale, it’s once again time to consider your wallet, and whether you should pick up any new games for the holidays.

Thankfully, those who jumped into the last Steam sale won’t get too much deja vu. There’s plenty of returning discounts, of course, but there’s also some fresh new deals to keep you on your toes. Those looking to finally dive into Palworld will find a nice 25%-off discount, right on time for the new seasonal content. Assassin’s Creed Mirage is also heavily discounted, at 60%-off.

Of course, you’ll also find a smorgasbord of neat indie/AA games going cheap, with titles like Bandle Tale, Go-Go Town!, Moonstone Island, Fields of Mistria, Worshippers of Cthulhu, and Chef RPG all being discounted. (Being real, these are all games on my wishlist, and I think it’s finally time to snap them up.)

As a roundup, here’s all the best deals from the Steam Winter Sale 2024.

Note: All prices are listed in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Equivalent discounts are available on other global versions of Steam, but check your local version for accurate pricing.

  • Assassin’s Creed Mirage – $31.98 $79.95 (-60%)
  • Bandle Tale – $15.99 $39.99 (-60%)
  • Bully: Scholarship Edition – $6.99 $19.99 (-65%)
  • Call of Cthulhu – $5.99 $29.95 (-80%)
  • Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – $8.59 $42.95 (-80%)
  • Caves of Qud – $33.99 $39.99 (-15%)
  • Chef RPG – $25.07 $29.50 (-15%)
  • Citizen Sleeper – $8.85 $29.50 (-70%)
  • Coromon – $7.37 $29.50 (-75%)
  • Cozy Grove – $6.58 $21.95 (-70%)
  • Cultist Simulator – $7.23 $28.95 (-75%)
  • Curse of the Dead Gods – $7.48 $29.95 (-75%)
  • Death’s Door – $7.37 $29.50 (-75%)
  • Don’t Starve Together – $7.31 $21.50 (-66%)
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard – $58.46 $89.95 (-35%)
  • Dragon Ball: The Breakers – $7.48 $29.95 (-75%)
  • Fields of Mistria – $16.40 $20.50 (-20%)
  • Frostpunk – $5.93 $39.55 (-85%)
  • Go-Go Town! – $27.99 $34.99 (-20%)
  • Gourdlets – $6.00 $7.50 (-20%)
  • Hidden Through Time – $5.75 $11.50 (-50%)
  • Indivisible – $4.34 $28.95 (-85%)
  • It Takes Two – $9.99 $49.95 (-80%)
  • Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis – $3.07 $8.79 (-65%)
  • Lost in Random – $3.99 $39.95 (-90%)
  • Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime – $9.97 $19.95 (-50%)
  • Mirthwood – $31.02 $36.50 (-15%)
  • Moonstone Island – $19.17 $29.50 (-35%)
  • Norco – $8.78 $21.95 (-60%)
  • OlliOlli World – $7.48 $29.95 (-75%)
  • Omori – $14.47 $28.95 (-50%)
  • Pac-Man World Re-Pac – $8.89 $44.46 (-80%)
  • Palworld – $32.96 $43.95 (-25%)
  • Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy – $13.18 $39.95 (-67%)
  • Phogs! – $9.89 $32.99 (-70%)
  • Pioneers of Pagonia – $35.16 $43.95 (-20%)
  • Prey – $3.99 $29.95 (-90%)
  • Remnant 2 – $36.75 $73.50 (-50%)
  • Resident Evil 4 – $29.97 $59.95 (-50%)
  • Sticky Business – $9.71 $14.50 (-33%)
  • Strange Horticulture – $7.05 $23.50 (-70%)
  • Summerhouse – $5.62 $7.50 (-25%)
  • Sunkenland – $22.12 $29.50 (-25%)
  • Tiny Glade – $17.56 $21.95 (-20%)
  • The Crimson Diamond – $17.20 $21.50 (-20%)
  • The Forgotten City – $9.12 $36.50 (-75%)
  • The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria – $23.36 $36.50 (-36%)
  • This War of Mine – $5.90 $29.50 (-80%)
  • Toem – $5.90 $29.50 (-80%)
  • Vampire Survivors – $5.24 $7.49 (-30%)
  • What The Golf? – $9.84 $28.95 (-66%)
  • Worshippers of Cthulhu – $27.37 $36.50 (-25%)
  • Wytchwood – $6.94 $28.95 (-76%)

To browse the best deals of the Steam Winter Sale 2024 for yourself, head to the Steam homepage.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

