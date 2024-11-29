Palworld is getting a major update and Terraria crossover content

Pocketpair has announced a major update for Palworld launching in December 2024, with this promising a new island “six times bigger than Sakurajima,” one of the largest islands currently in the game. As a further tease, Pocketpair has described it as the “largest, harshest, and most mysterious” island to arrive in Palworld yet.

Those looking for a challenge, or to discover whole new Pals to recruit and fight with, should find plenty on this new island. Based on teaser images, it’ll include new crystalline caves to explore, as well as forest plains, and artful ruins. We’re likely to see much more in the coming weeks.

We’ll also learn more about the newly-revealed Palworld X Terraria crossover. Over on X, the official Palworld account tweeted an image of a Palworld-er locking arms with The Terraria Guy, teasing a future collaboration. More information will be revealed shortly, but we anticipate this will include new content for both games.

Whatever the case, it’s clear from these dual announcements that Pocketpair is forging ahead with new horizons for Palworld – even as it fights a major lawsuit from Nintendo and The Pokemon Company.

Read: Pocketpair says it will fight Palworld lawsuit for all indie devs

What’s going on with the Nintendo and Pocketpair lawsuit?

In September 2024, Nintendo and The Pokemon Company jointly announced they would sue Pocketpair, alleging that Palworld infringed on intellectual property rights associated with Pokemon. On launch, many critics pointed out similarities between the two franchises, although Nintendo and The Pokemon Company waited nearly a full year to initiate legal proceedings.

For its part, Pocketpair vowed to challenge this lawsuit, for the benefit of all indie developers.

“It is truly unfortunate that we will be forced to allocate significant time to matters unrelated to game development due to this lawsuit,” Pocketpair said. “However, we will do our utmost for our fans, and to ensure that indie game developers are not hindered or discouraged from pursuing their creative ideas.”

The studio further claimed it was “unaware” of the patents it was accused of infringing.

With the arrival of the lawsuit, Pocketpair pledged to continue working on Palworld regardless, splitting resources between game development and organising legal paperwork. It appears the fruits of this approach are now being seen, as Palworld will clearly continue to receive new content, even as the studio focusses part of its attention on its impending lawsuit.

We’re likely to hear much more about Pocketpair, on multiple fronts, in the coming months – so stay tuned.