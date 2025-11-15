News > News > Game Development

Steam Users Have 2 Free PC Games To Download To Bring Back The Memories

15 Nov 2025 7:26
Jamie Davis
steam logo

Game Development

Share Icon

Thanks to Steam, we just got hooked up with two classics from the Backyard Sports series, both of which you can play for free.

What’s the Deal with These Freebies?

The Backyard Sports franchise was a popular choice for kid friendly sports video games back in the day. There’s been a long hiatus, like over a decade, but the new owners at Playground Productions swooped in last year to revive its magic. They’ve been releasing games on Steam left and right, but most likely Backyard Baseball ’97, ’01, Soccer ’98, and Football ’99 will set you back $9.99 each. Lucky for us, these two underdogs are straight up free. Just head to the Steam store, search and then add them to your library.

(Image sourced Steam)

Backyard Basketball ’01

This one’s a time capsule from September 2003, loaded with that signature Backyard appeal. Currently, there are licensing issues and reports of slight lag, which is why these downloads are most likely free. But despite this, the Steam reviews are positive right now, with users raving about the addictive pick up games and hilarious announcer quips.

(Image sourced Steam)

Backyard Hockey ’02

Hockey might not have been the franchise’s biggest hit, as the Baseball release always stole the show. But if you grew up idolising slapshots and goalie dives, this will hit different.

(Image sourced Steam)

The revival of Backyard Sports will no doubt stir up many a nostalgic memory for gamers. This can also introduce a new audience to those games. A lot of gamers who grew up on the series could now have kids and families of their own, so bringing Backyard Sports back from the dead can be an excellent way to share a love of gaming down through the generations.

Jamie Davis

My gaming journey ignited at age nine with my first console, a gift from my parents. The Xbox 360 era cemented games as my passion, fueled by epics like Halo 3, Call of Duty: World at War, and FIFA. A lifelong follower of streaming since its pre Twitch Amazon roots, I dove into writing in 2021,now my full time career. I spotlight influencers across YouTube, Twitch, and Kick, while tackling broader entertainment and tech stories.

Related News

pokemon
?>
News

Pokémon Drops New Pikachu and Snorlax Makeovers

The Pokémon franchise has upgraded two of his absolute icons, Pikachu and Snorlax. We’re also talking about completely new forms,…

Jamie Davis
twitch logo
?>
News

Twitch's New Face-Scan Mandate Hits UK Users: Is This the End of Easy Streaming?

Twitch has unveiled a new age verification method which asks British users to submit to facial scanning in order to…

Jamie Davis
epic freebies
?>
News

Epic's Free Game Bonanza: Three Must Grabs Dropping November 13

If you're anything like me, constantly on the lookout for ways to enhance your gaming options without spending a big…

Jamie Davis
PrizePicks
?>
News

PrizePicks Partners With Polymarket As $1.5bn Acquisition By Allwyn Secures Funding

It has been a whirlwind 24 hours for fantasy sports specialist PrizePicks, which confirmed it is taking a first step…

Jim Munro
malta investment
?>
News

Gaming and Esports Firms Commit €60 Million for 1,300 New Jobs in Malta by 2026

Malta's gaming, video game development and esports industries are set to receive a significant boost, with companies pledging €60 million…

Jamie Davis