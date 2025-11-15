Steam Users Have 2 Free PC Games To Download To Bring Back The Memories

Thanks to Steam, we just got hooked up with two classics from the Backyard Sports series, both of which you can play for free.

Backyard Basketball '01 is out on Steam (free) https://t.co/DZ48bt4KQC

Backyard Hockey '02 also free https://t.co/oSZDdAve8M pic.twitter.com/spCSX7cCAB — Wario64 (@Wario64) November 13, 2025

What’s the Deal with These Freebies?

The Backyard Sports franchise was a popular choice for kid friendly sports video games back in the day. There’s been a long hiatus, like over a decade, but the new owners at Playground Productions swooped in last year to revive its magic. They’ve been releasing games on Steam left and right, but most likely Backyard Baseball ’97, ’01, Soccer ’98, and Football ’99 will set you back $9.99 each. Lucky for us, these two underdogs are straight up free. Just head to the Steam store, search and then add them to your library.

(Image sourced Steam)

Backyard Basketball ’01

This one’s a time capsule from September 2003, loaded with that signature Backyard appeal. Currently, there are licensing issues and reports of slight lag, which is why these downloads are most likely free. But despite this, the Steam reviews are positive right now, with users raving about the addictive pick up games and hilarious announcer quips.

(Image sourced Steam)

Backyard Hockey ’02

Hockey might not have been the franchise’s biggest hit, as the Baseball release always stole the show. But if you grew up idolising slapshots and goalie dives, this will hit different.

(Image sourced Steam)

The revival of Backyard Sports will no doubt stir up many a nostalgic memory for gamers. This can also introduce a new audience to those games. A lot of gamers who grew up on the series could now have kids and families of their own, so bringing Backyard Sports back from the dead can be an excellent way to share a love of gaming down through the generations.