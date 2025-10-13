It’s Monday, and that means there’s a fresh new list of free Steam games that are available for your perusal. Twelve of them, to be specific.

From the list, the pick of the bunch is definitely Tiempo, an innovative and visually stunning 3d platformer designed by students at Vancouver Film School. The game involves ascending a clockwork tower and features plenty of traps, puzzles and enemies to flesh out the experience.

As platformers go, it’s pretty unique and looks fantastic. The puzzles, enemies and environment are all slickly-designed and professional looking – for a university project, the standard is far higher than you might expect, and we’d definitely recommend checking out the other free games that have come from the University.

If that’s not your bag, however, then you also have 11 more titles to choose from:

New Free Steam Games – Full List

From the Ground: A third person multiplayer shooter. “Play as juicy characters and face off yourself on the battlefield in a wacky universe.”

Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers: A monster-themed base builder. “Build your base, recruit elite Titan Chasers, and lead squads into tactical turn-based battles. Expand your territory in a shared online world, forge alliances, and face colossal threats like Godzilla, Kong, and Skullcrawlers.”

Hack Back: An educational strategy game designed to teach Cybersecurity concepts. “Breach networks, plant malware, steal secrets, and outsmart digital defenses in a real-time strategy campaign.”

InfernaLLC: A multiplayer RTS dungeon-crawler. “Hell’s most profitable Sinstribution™ firm is under attack by IRS operatives hell bent on tanking the company. Play as Inferna LLC’s diabolical CEO or as tax-collecting Agents.”

Kailju No. 8 The Game: A Gacha game based on the popular Anime. “Witness epic battles between the Japan Anti-Kaiju Defense Force and cataclysmic Kaiju, all rendered in breathtaking graphics.”

Landon’s Puzzle ParTAY: A simple, family-friendly puzzle game. “Enjoy all of the fun and wacky minigames with a C.I. Puppet Friends™ flair! Create your own profile and compete for the high score!”

Sawmania: A classic, simple tower-defense game. “Protect your base against an onslaught of monsters using your mighty saw!”

Sprite City Scramble: Despite the name, a 3D puzzle platformer. “Explore, solve puzzles, and collect everyday artifacts to understand our world and find your way home.”

Star Man: A survival game about building a raft to escape an island. “Gathering, crafting, sailing, and questing. A story equivalent to 60,000 words of a novel.”

Tales of Wind Online: A free to play MMORPG. “Enjoy fast, fluid battles with full movement control. Team up to defeat massive bosses with real-time tactics.” Not available in English.

Topcraft: A classic sandbox survival game in 2d, top-down mode. “Explore procedural worlds, mine and craft gear, build cozy bases, and wire contraptions. Battle roaming creatures, clear dungeons, and shape the land.”