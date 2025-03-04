Steam Next Fest: 50 most-played demos revealed

Another Steam Next Fest has been and gone, leaving plenty of hype about new and upcoming games in its wake. As part of its wrap-ups for the event, Valve has published a list of the most-played demos of the event, and it essentially functions as a smorgasbord for wishlisting. If you’re looking for the next big Steam games set to make an impact, you’ve only got to scroll.

The first most-played demo on the list is for Mecha Break, an upcoming mech-action PvP game featuring deadly robots locked in battles of lasers and hand-to-hand combat. Notably, the demo for the game actually has a Mostly Negative review, with many players criticising its monetisation and levelling up model. There’s a chance this feedback will inform the eventual release of the game, but we’ll have to wait to see how it’s implemented.

Next up was Among Us 3D, which is exactly what it sounds – a 3D version of classic 2D multiplayer imposter game, Among Us. Players will be able to romp through their home space station in first person in this revamp, which should make the eventual arrival of the imposter much more tense and terrifying.

Third, the demo for RoadCraft proved very popular. In this game, you’ll embody the lead manager of a company “restoring sites devastated by natural disasters.” You’ll need to use construction machinery and other equipment to restore sites to their former glory.

Read: Steam Next Fest is now live, with hundreds of playable demos

The fourth most-played demo was for the Gothic remake. This vertical slice is actually a standalone prologue for the Gothic 1 Remake which introduces the the world and action of the RPG. So far, it’s made a fairly positive impression, which bodes well for the full game.

Rounding out the top five most-played demos of Steam Next Fest was Fellowship. This game is a multiplayer online dungeon adventure with “endlessly scaling dungeon runs.” It’s made a very positive impression on audiences, and is the best-rated demo in the top five.

Elsewhere in the Steam Next Fest most-played demo list, you can spot a range of the most anticipated PC games for 2025, including plenty that might not be on your radar yet.

The GamesHub team recommends the following that made the list: Wanderstop, Do No Harm, and Animal Spa – but of course, there’s plenty of other games to browse. You can view the full top 50 most-played Steam Next Fest demos on the Next Fest hub.