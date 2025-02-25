Steam Next Fest is now live, with hundreds of playable demos

Steam Next Fest is officially back for another season, bringing hundreds of new demos for the latest and greatest gaming adventures. From the Next Fest hub, you can explore a range of new titles, inspired by your browsing habits and your wishlist, as well as some other left-field picks. If you’re looking for new games to put on your radar, or you’re just looking for some fresh experiences, you’ll want to take time to browse the event.

There are genuinely too many new game demos to count for Steam Next Fest this year, with each game looking more promising than the last. At the very least, the event is set to run for an entire week, with demos disappearing on 3 March 2025 – so you’ve got plenty of time to discover some real gems.

If you’re looking to get yourself started, here’s a few choice Steam Next Fest picks from the GamesHub team.

Steam Next Fest – Demo Recommendations

Screenshot: GamesHub

The Horror at Highrook (Demo Here) is a very neat board game-like occult adventure where you explore a creepy mansion by placing cards in certain rooms. As you explore, you’ll discover new cards and new mysteries, level up your cast of characters, encounter demons, and eventually stumble upon the dreadful secrets at the heart of the mansion.

Little Problems (Demo Here) is a cosy detective game starring a young and intrepid girl working to solve everyday, relatively inconsequential mysteries. It’s all about appreciating the quieter moments in life, and making a game of the real world.

Cattle Country (Demo Here) is a cowboy adventure life sim that takes cues from Stardew Valley, while injecting it with the cool vibes of the Wild West. In your life on a home ranch, you’ll need to farm and rear animals, all while taking on bandits, digging and mining through dungeons, and taking on quests.

Kabuto Park (Demo Here) is a bug-catching game where your role is to explore an idyllic world, catch bugs, and then pit them against each other in sumo-like fights. With a simplistic art style and fun card-based fighting mechanics, Kabuto Park looks like an absolute delight.

Tempopo (Demo Here) is a rhythm puzzle game where you control a little pink blob attempting to get from one corner of a puzzle stage to another. To advance their mission, you must make strategic choices about which direction to travel, and where to place special movement blocks.

Squeakross: Home Squeak Home (Demo Here) is a picross game where you’re “creating” furniture for a little rat, and then decorating their home. With each picross puzzle, you’ll nab more and more furniture, and eventually, you’ll be able to create a very cosy home.

Screenshot: GamesHub

Moves of the Diamond Hand (Demo Here) is the next game from creative developer Cosmo D, and it follows on from the award-winning Betrayal At Club Low. As with this game, you’ll explore a bizarre and surreal world, using dice rolls to determine the success of your dialogue, and how you can advance.

Monaco 2 (Demo Here) is a heist simulator that tasks you with planning out the ideal heist, corralling a range of experts to use their skills in strategic skirmishes. You’ve got a cool teleporting robotic in this game, as well as a heavy with fists of steel, a lady with a charm offensive, and many other helpers aside – all of whom you’ll need to complete your incursions.

Promise Mascot Agency (Demo Here) is the next game from Paradise Killer studio Kaizen Game Works, and it looks like it has the same amount of cult potential as its predecessor. In this game, you will explore a cursed Japanese town, and recruit weird and wonderful mascots to your rescue agency.

Isopod: A Webbed Spin-off (Demo Here) is a spiritual sequel to Webbed that transports the action to a vast 3D world. You play as an isopod with the ability to bounce, swing and roll, and you’ll need to use these skills to chart a range of landscapes inspired by the Australian outback.

You can browse and play the Steam Next Fest demos from now until 3 March 2025.