Steam Deck finally launches in Australia in November 2024

Valve has officially confirmed its highly-coveted Steam Deck will launch in Australia from November 2024. After years of waiting and going through nearly every stage of grief possible, Aussies will soon have the chance to directly order the device for themselves, via Steam, without the need to go through a reseller.

The units shipping to Australia will feature localised plugs, which is the only difference here. Beyond this, those who’ve waited patiently can expect all the bells and whistles included with devices released overseas. Per Valve, it’s very excited to see the devices finally launch in this region, after a lengthy process of approvals and filings.

Steam Deck: Australian Price and Availability

As detailed, three versions of Steam Deck will be available to preorder locally:

256GB LCD : AUD $649

: AUD $649 512GB OLED : AUD $899

: AUD $899 1TB OLED: AUD $1,049

You can now wishlist the device on Steam, with orders officially beginning in November 2024. Shipping will begin immediately, so you’ll want to keep an eye on the official Steam channels to find out exactly when to order.

A Valve spokesperson speaking to GamesHub confirmed the Steam Deck will only be available via Steam in Australia, and not third-party retailers, so the Steam store is the only page you’ll need to watch.

Steam Deck at PAX Aus 2024

During PAX Aus 2024, attendees will be able to visit the Steam booth to get hands-on with the Steam Deck, to figure out whether it’s right for them. It’s worth noting there will be other handheld gaming devices present – likely including the Asus ROG Ally, ROG Ally X, and the Lenovo Legion Go – so it should be a good opportunity to compare devices, or at the very least, get a sense of how the Steam Deck plays.

Read: PAX Aus 2024: Exhibitor lineup includes Bethesda, The Sims, Steam, and more

The Steam booth is likely to be very popular throughout the three days of PAX Aus 2024, so those keen to get a good look at the Steam Deck should leave some time aside to check it out. They should also – crucially – bring some patience for the Valve folks running the booth, who’ll no doubt be dealing with some rabid crowds.