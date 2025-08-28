News > News > Xbox

Starfield to Receive Second Story DLC Alongside New Updates

Starfield was one of the most hotly-anticipated titles of the decade before release, but its lukewarm reception saw it overshadowed by 2023’s other major games, namely Baldur’s Gate 3 and Tears of the Kingdom.

Its struggle for attention was exacerbated further when it released its Shattered Space DLC to mixed reviews, and subsequently dipped into radio silence.

The community has since speculated about what might be next for the game, especially after Bethesda director Todd Howard hinted at annual story expansions.

Now, however, it seems as though a roadmap has been provided; one that aligns with some of the rumours around Starfield’s future.

Starfield DLC Will Include New Story

There is still time for the new story DLC that’s been teased to release in 2025, and continue director Todd Howard’s annual expansion plan.

However, a video that released information about new content for Starfield — which can be viewed below — host and creative producer Tim Lamb didn’t specifically state when these additions could be expected.

However, if rumours are to be believed, it is possible that these new additions might be released earlier next year instead.

Other Starfield Updates

One notable improvement that the community has been hoping for has been an alteration to the way that space flight is handled.

In that same video, Lamb talks about free updates and additions that players have been asking for.

He said: “I can’t go into all the details just yet, but I will say part of the team has been focused on space gameplay to make the travels there more rewarding.

“We’re also adding some new game systems, and a few other smaller delights.”

This certainly sounds like it could align with audience hopes, with the new game additions perhaps leaning more into the surreal lore additions that can appear in this mode.

Rumours of Starfield Console ports

These updates are no doubt exciting for fans, but they also come with the potential to confirm long-standing rumours about Starfield coming to PS5 and Switch 2 next year.

Previous rumours have suggested that the release of a second expansion could provide ample opportunity for a new, definitive version of the game with all the DLC included, to be released on these platforms.

If Bethesda are also taking the time to improve on areas of the game that some current audiences feel are lacking, such as space flight, this hypothetical definitive version might be looking to debut to as positive a reaction as possible – the kind of re-evaluation in popular opinion that Cyberpunk 2077 managed to pull off.

