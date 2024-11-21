News

Stardew Valley’s world concert tour is returning in 2025

Symphony of Seasons is a sequel to the sold out Festival of Seasons tours.
21 Nov 2024 4:00
stardew valley concert tour 2025

Image: ConcernedApe / SOHO Live

Stardew Valley is getting a second world concert tour in 2025 and 2026, following the blockbuster success of Festival of Seasons this year. Organisers SOHO Live have announced the sequel tour, Symphony of Seasons, will grace music halls in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Oceania, Europe, and Asia.

Symphony of Seasons is a brand new concert, featuring a 35-piece orchestra and “all new” arrangements of music from Stardew Valley, accompanied by footage of gameplay – including some exclusive content created under the supervision of developer ConcernedApe.

“It was a special experience to hear the music of Stardew Valley performed live in concert for the first tour, surrounded by fans of Stardew Valley. But now, with the upcoming Symphony of Seasons, we’ll hear the music in a bigger and grander way, with a larger orchestra and additional songs from the game,” Concerned Ape (aka Eric Barone) said. “I’m really looking forward to it.”

Attendees can expect to hear tunes from Pelican Town, Skull Cavern, Ginger Island, Calico Desert, the Submarine, the Wizard’s Tower, and beyond, with each given a new spin by the SOHO Live team. As with Festival of Seasons, attendees are encouraged to dress up in cosplay to celebrate Stardew Valley and its brain-tickling soundtrack.

Read: Delving into music theory through The Elder Scrolls Online

Most tickets for the newly-announced second run concert tour will be available from 25 November 2024 at 9:00 am local time, based on your region. Those who sign up to the Stardew Valley concert newsletter will get a special pre-sale access code.

Here’s the full list of dates for the upcoming concert tour, per SOHO Live.

Stardew Valley: Symphony of Seasons – World Tour Dates

UNITED STATES AND MEXICO

  • 30 August 2025 – Seattle, WA
  • 31 August 2025 – Seattle, WA
  • 6 September 2025 – Portland, OR
  • 12 September 2025 – San Jose, CA
  • 13 September 2025 – Denver, CO
  • 14 September 2025 – Los Angeles, CA
  • 19 September 2025 – Omaha, NE
  • 20 September 2025 – Dallas, TX
  • 21 September 2025 – Austin, TX
  • 25 September 2025 – Macon, GA
  • 27 September 2025 – Orlando, FL
  • 28 September 2025 – Fort Lauderdale, FL
  • 1 October 2025 – Reading, PA
  • 2 October 2025 – Philadelphia, PA
  • 3 October 2025 – Washington DC
  • 4 October 2025 – Newark, NJ
  • 5 October 2025 – Boston, MA
  • 10 October 2025 – Milwaukee, WI
  • 11 October 2025 – Chicago, IL
  • 12 October 2025 – Cleveland, OH
  • 15 October 2025 – Detroit, MI
  • 17 October 2025 – Durham, NC
  • 18 October 2025 – St. Louis, MO
  • 19 October 2025 – Indianapolis, IN
  • 23 October 2025 – Knoxville, TN
  • 25 October 2025 – Minneapolis, MN
  • 26 October 2025 – Louisville, KY
  • 29 October 2025 – Richmond, VA
  • 30 October 2025 – Albany, NY
  • 1 November 2025 – Mesa, AZ
  • 2 November 2025 – Houston, TX
  • 2 November 2025 – Kansas City, MO
  • 7 November 2024 – New Orleans, LA
  • 8 November 2025 – Tampa, FL
  • 9 November 2025 – Jacksonville, FL
  • 31 January 2026 – Mexico City, Mexico
  • 21 March 2026 – Honolulu, HI

CANADA

  • 5 September 2025 – Calgary, AB
  • 9 September 2025 – Vancouver, BC
  • 11 October 2025 – Toronto, ON
  • 12 October 2025 – Montreal, QC
  • 18 October 2025 – Ottawa, ON

OCEANIA

  • 22 October 2025 – Christchurch, New Zealand
  • 24 October 2025 – Wellington, New Zealand
  • 25 October 2025 – Auckland, New Zealand
  • 1 November 2025 – Brisbane, Australia
  • 3 November 2025 – Perth, Australia
  • 5 November 2025 – Adelaide, Australia
  • 14 November 2025 – Melbourne, Australia
  • 15 November 2025 – Sydney, Australia

EUROPE

  • 25 January 2026 – Rotterdam, Netherlands
  • 27 January 2026 – Antwerp, Belgium
  • 28 January 2026 – Hamburg, Germany
  • 30 January 2026 – Linz, Austria
  • 31 January 2026 – Zurich, Switzerland
  • 2 February 2026 – Munich, Germany
  • 3 February 2026 – Berlin, Germany
  • 5 February 2026 – Paris, France
  • 6 February 2026 – Dusseldorf, Germany
  • 10 February 2026 – Glasgow, Scotland
  • 12 February 2026 – Manchester, England
  • 14 February 2026 – London, England
  • 8 March 2026 – Dublin, Ireland

ASIA

  • 28 September 2025 – Singapore, Singapore
  • 15 November 2025 – Bangkok, Thailand
  • 20 December 2025 – Seoul, South Korea
  • TBA – Shanghai, China

You can learn more about Stardew Valley: Symphony of Seasons on X and Instagram, and on the concert tour’s website.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

