Stardew Valley’s world concert tour is returning in 2025

Stardew Valley is getting a second world concert tour in 2025 and 2026, following the blockbuster success of Festival of Seasons this year. Organisers SOHO Live have announced the sequel tour, Symphony of Seasons, will grace music halls in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Oceania, Europe, and Asia.

Symphony of Seasons is a brand new concert, featuring a 35-piece orchestra and “all new” arrangements of music from Stardew Valley, accompanied by footage of gameplay – including some exclusive content created under the supervision of developer ConcernedApe.

“It was a special experience to hear the music of Stardew Valley performed live in concert for the first tour, surrounded by fans of Stardew Valley. But now, with the upcoming Symphony of Seasons, we’ll hear the music in a bigger and grander way, with a larger orchestra and additional songs from the game,” Concerned Ape (aka Eric Barone) said. “I’m really looking forward to it.”

Attendees can expect to hear tunes from Pelican Town, Skull Cavern, Ginger Island, Calico Desert, the Submarine, the Wizard’s Tower, and beyond, with each given a new spin by the SOHO Live team. As with Festival of Seasons, attendees are encouraged to dress up in cosplay to celebrate Stardew Valley and its brain-tickling soundtrack.

Most tickets for the newly-announced second run concert tour will be available from 25 November 2024 at 9:00 am local time, based on your region. Those who sign up to the Stardew Valley concert newsletter will get a special pre-sale access code.

Here’s the full list of dates for the upcoming concert tour, per SOHO Live.

Stardew Valley: Symphony of Seasons – World Tour Dates

UNITED STATES AND MEXICO

30 August 2025 – Seattle, WA

31 August 2025 – Seattle, WA

6 September 2025 – Portland, OR

12 September 2025 – San Jose, CA

13 September 2025 – Denver, CO

14 September 2025 – Los Angeles, CA

19 September 2025 – Omaha, NE

20 September 2025 – Dallas, TX

21 September 2025 – Austin, TX

25 September 2025 – Macon, GA

27 September 2025 – Orlando, FL

28 September 2025 – Fort Lauderdale, FL

1 October 2025 – Reading, PA

2 October 2025 – Philadelphia, PA

3 October 2025 – Washington DC

4 October 2025 – Newark, NJ

5 October 2025 – Boston, MA

10 October 2025 – Milwaukee, WI

11 October 2025 – Chicago, IL

12 October 2025 – Cleveland, OH

15 October 2025 – Detroit, MI

17 October 2025 – Durham, NC

18 October 2025 – St. Louis, MO

19 October 2025 – Indianapolis, IN

23 October 2025 – Knoxville, TN

25 October 2025 – Minneapolis, MN

26 October 2025 – Louisville, KY

29 October 2025 – Richmond, VA

30 October 2025 – Albany, NY

1 November 2025 – Mesa, AZ

2 November 2025 – Houston, TX

2 November 2025 – Kansas City, MO

7 November 2024 – New Orleans, LA

8 November 2025 – Tampa, FL

9 November 2025 – Jacksonville, FL

31 January 2026 – Mexico City, Mexico

21 March 2026 – Honolulu, HI

CANADA

5 September 2025 – Calgary, AB

9 September 2025 – Vancouver, BC

11 October 2025 – Toronto, ON

12 October 2025 – Montreal, QC

18 October 2025 – Ottawa, ON

OCEANIA

22 October 2025 – Christchurch, New Zealand

24 October 2025 – Wellington, New Zealand

25 October 2025 – Auckland, New Zealand

1 November 2025 – Brisbane, Australia

3 November 2025 – Perth, Australia

5 November 2025 – Adelaide, Australia

14 November 2025 – Melbourne, Australia

15 November 2025 – Sydney, Australia

EUROPE

25 January 2026 – Rotterdam, Netherlands

27 January 2026 – Antwerp, Belgium

28 January 2026 – Hamburg, Germany

30 January 2026 – Linz, Austria

31 January 2026 – Zurich, Switzerland

2 February 2026 – Munich, Germany

3 February 2026 – Berlin, Germany

5 February 2026 – Paris, France

6 February 2026 – Dusseldorf, Germany

10 February 2026 – Glasgow, Scotland

12 February 2026 – Manchester, England

14 February 2026 – London, England

8 March 2026 – Dublin, Ireland

ASIA

28 September 2025 – Singapore, Singapore

15 November 2025 – Bangkok, Thailand

20 December 2025 – Seoul, South Korea

TBA – Shanghai, China

You can learn more about Stardew Valley: Symphony of Seasons on X and Instagram, and on the concert tour’s website.