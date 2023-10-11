Stardew Valley concert tour kicks off in 2024

ConcernedApe and SOHO Live have announced Stardew Valley: Festival of Seasons, an “intimate and immersive” orchestral concert experience that will bring to life the calming soundscapes of Stardew Valley, in performances set to take place across the globe.

Kicking off in February 2024, this show has been produced in partnership with Stardew Valley creator and composer Eric Barone (aka ConcernedApe), with the performers at SOHO Live bringing the game’s sweeping score to life in their live show.

According to a press release, this experience is segmented into four parts – each representing one of the four seasons of the game. These seasonal soundscapes will also be buoyed by “memorable songs” featured across the game’s festivals, and in its unique locations. The songs included have been curated by Barone, with arrangements penned by Thanapol Setabrahmana, one of Thailand’s swiftly emerging conductors.

So far, tracks including Stardew Valley Overture, (Spring) The Valley Comes Alive, and Dance of the Moonlight Jellies have been announced for Festival of Seasons, with plenty of other fan-favourite tunes likely contributing to the experience.

Read: How video game music is bringing orchestral scores to new ears

“Music is very important to me, so it’s been really wonderful to see Stardew Valley’s soundtrack resonate with so many people,” Barone said. “I’m really looking forward to seeing it performed live in concert in the Festival of Seasons.”

Here’s the full list of announced dates for the upcoming Stardew Valley: Festival of Seasons concert tour:

February 17th, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA

February 23rd, 2024 – Boston, MA

February 24th, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA

February 29th, 2024 – New York City, NY

March 2nd, 2024 – Seattle, WA

March 9th, 2024 – Chicago, IL

March 10th, 2024 – St. Louis, MO

March 15th, 2024 – Toronto, Canada

March 17th, 2024 – Montreal, Canada

April 5th, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia

April 20th, 2024 – Sydney, Australia

April 29th, 2024 – London, UK

TBD, 2024 – Seoul, South Korea

TBD, 2024 – Bangkok, Thailand

Fans attending the shows are encouraged to dress up, to fully immerse themselves in the cosy, relaxing vibes of the concert experience.

Tickets will go on sale from 13 October 2023, with more details available on the Festival of Seasons website. Given the popularity of the game, those looking to attend shows should consider following the official concert tour Twitter/X account for up-to-date information about ticket preorders, and when they’ll go live.