Star Wars Zero Company is set during the Clone Wars

Star Wars Zero Company has been fully revealed during Star Wars Celebration Japan, with a new trailer and panel discussion outlining its setting, and what to expect of its turn-based tactics gameplay. As announced, this game follows an anti-hero named Hawks, who is a former Republic offer who winds up commanding “an elite squad of cunning operatives” in the twilight years of the Clone Wars.

This elite squad, which comes to be known as Zero Company, must fight a range of threats and “overcome nearly impossible odds” as they fight their way across a hostile galaxy, attempting to survive a rising tide of darkness.

Those familiar with the Star Wars story will note the Clone Wars eventually gave rise to the Galactic Empire, helmed by Darth Sidious and Darth Vader, so suffice to say the galaxy’s going through a bit of trouble during the events of Star Wars Zero Company. With the game taking place during canon events, there may be some limitations to how far Hawks and his squad will travel – but it’s best not to think too much about the future awaiting these rebels.

Keeping an eye off the horizon, your job in Star Wars Zero Company is to embark on “a campaign of tactical operations and investigations across the galaxy.” Your squad of heroes, which may include Clone Troopers, Jedi, and astromechs, can be fully customised, and as you roam, you’ll “forge bonds between them to unlock powerful combat synergies that can turn the tide of battle.”

Star Wars Zero Company: New Gameplay Screenshot

Image: Bit Reactor / Respawn Entertainment / Lucasfilm Games

“Our vision for Star Wars Zero Company is grounded in gameplay design pillars that weave in the immersive Star Wars galaxy with engaging turn-based tactics gameplay,” Greg Foertsch, CEO and Creative Director at Bit Reactor said of the game in a press release.

“It’s our aim to deliver a game with an original Star Wars story from the Clone Wars era that has meaningful outcomes from player choices, and deep turn-based tactical combat with an approachable and cinematic presentation.”

Browsing new screenshots of Zero Company, it’s fair to say there’ll be some level of familiarity for players who’ve enjoyed other games in the turn-based tactics genre – specifically, those who’ve played XCOM or XCOM-likes. On a battlefield, players will position their team of fighters, and then choose from an array of special abilities to deploy, to take down bands of enemies.

The team behind Zero Company certainly has experience with effective combat tactics games, with many of them actually being veterans of Firaxis Games (XCOM, Civilization). That should give reason to hope for effective, impactful tactics in gameplay, and an adventure that meaningfully expands the world of Star Wars.

As announced, Star Wars Zero Company is expected to launch in 2026, for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.