Star Wars Zero Company is a new tactics game from XCOM veterans

In a galaxy far, far away...
15 Apr 2025 10:23
Leah J. Williams
Image: Bit Reactor / Respawn Entertainment / Lucasfilm Games

Bit Reactor, Respawn Entertainment, and Lucasfilm Games have officially announced Star Wars Zero Company, a turn-based tactics game inspired by the Star Wars mythology. Based on a first look at the game, it’ll feature a range of cultures and factions (the Jedi, Mandalorians, droids, and other bounty hunters are represented in key art), with players controlling them in strategy skirmishes.

For now, we only have a brief description to go off: “Recruit an unconventional team of operatives and deploy them on missions unlike any other in the galaxy far, far away in Zero Company!

As announced, the news has been made public ahead of Star Wars Celebration Japan, where the game will be fully revealed by developers. At the very least, the list of devs does give us an idea of what to expect.

Bit Reactor is the core developer of this title, working away in collaboration with Respawn Entertainment (Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Jedi: Survivor). Bit Reactor is actually an independent studio, formed in 2022, with developers who formerly worked on franchises like XCOM, Civilization, Gears of War, and The Elder Scrolls Online.

Based on the game’s early description as a “turn-based tactics game” we do anticipate that XCOM experience will be relevant, likely with some of this game’s mechanics and core features inspiring the action.

Read: EA confirms Star Wars Jedi 3 will be Cal Kestis’ final chapter

Star Wars Zero Company – First Look Poster

star wars zero company poster
Image: Bit Reactor / Respawn Entertainment / Lucasfilm Games

That remains pure speculation for now, as the folks behind the game are keeping it under wraps for the next few days. We can expect to hear more after the dedicated Zero Company panel at Star Wars Celebration Japan, which is set to take place at 4:30 pm JST on 19 April 2025. With only a few days for hype to build, and to drive interest for that impending panel, the key art is already doing its job.

With such a rich bounty of lore within Star Wars, and a possible group of bounty hunters being at the helm of this adventure, this turn-based tactics game is certainly compelling. There’s Star Wars games wherever you look, but it’s been a long time since we’ve seen a dedicated tactics game like this one.

More to the point, with the veteran talent working behind the scenes, this could be a very intriguing game, indeed. While it would be reductive to flag it as “Star Wars XCOM” without any real context, that concept would absolutely turn heads. Of course, we’ll have to stay patient here, and wait to see whether that is the tone of this upcoming game, or if it’s something rather different.

Keep your expectations in check, and keep an eye on the horizon. It won’t be long before Bit Reactor reveals more about this incoming game, and how it ties into Star Wars mythology.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

