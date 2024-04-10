Star Wars Outlaws launches in August 2024

Star Wars Outlaws is officially launching for PC, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 on 30 August 2024. The news was revealed in a new story trailer spotlighting the journey of Kay Vess, a rogue attempting to make a name for herself in a thriving criminal underworld.

As detailed by the story trailer, this adventure takes place between Star Wars films The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi – a fact which is made clear by the appearance of Jabba the Hutt, and Han Holo frozen in carbonite.

It’s a time of political unrest in the Star Wars universe, as the Galactic Empire is dealing with the rise of the Rebels, leaving a gap for the biggest crime syndicates to grow their domains without opposition. It appears these circumstances also allow Vess to grow her reputation, as she becomes embroiled in the criminal element, and sets off on daring heists.

Star Wars Outlaws: New Story Trailer

You can see the beginnings of this journey in the new Star Wars Outlaws story trailer.

Here’s the official plot description, as revealed by Ubisoft:

“During this era, the Empire’s rule is distracted by the rebellion that won’t quit, leading to a golden age for the underworld. As a skilled thief, Kay’s antics catch the attention of Sliro, the leader of a new, foreboding criminal syndicate Zerek Besh. After Sliro places a bounty on Kay’s head, Kay and Nix are offered their one shot at freedom: pull off one of the greatest heists of all time. Kay and Nix will need to navigate the underworld across the galaxy, building their reputation with legendary criminal organisations including the Pyke Syndicate, the Hutt Cartel, the Ashiga Clan and Crimson Dawn to earn the support they need to finish the job.”

To accomplish her goals, Vess will travel through locations including Canto Bight, Kijimi, Tatooine, Akiva, and Toshara, recruiting new allies, and avoiding detection by the Empire.

Star Wars Outlaws: Base Game and Editions

As detailed by Ubisoft, Star Wars Outlaws will launch in a range of editions. Here’s the complete breakdown, and what to expect from each version of the game:

Standard Edition – Includes the base game

– Includes the base game Gold Edition – Includes the base game, Season Pass (2 x DLCs, ‘Jabba’s Gambit’ exclusive mission, ‘Kessel Runner Character Pack’ cosmetic pack), and 3 days early access.

– Includes the base game, Season Pass (2 x DLCs, ‘Jabba’s Gambit’ exclusive mission, ‘Kessel Runner Character Pack’ cosmetic pack), and 3 days early access. Ultimate Edition – Includes the base game, Season Pass, 3 days early access, Sabacc Shark Bundle (cosmetics for Kay, her blaster, Nix, Kay’s Speeder and the Trailblazer spaceship), Rogue Infiltrator Bundle (cosmetics for Kay, Nix, Kay’s speeder and the Trailblazer), and a digital art book.

The game will also be available three days early to subscribers of Ubisoft+.

Stay tuned for more news about Star Wars Outlaws.