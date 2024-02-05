Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, composed by Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab, has won the 2024 Grammy for Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media. Developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts, the game continues the story of Jedi Cal Kestis as he traverses the galaxy in his fight against the Galactic Empire.

Announced during the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony – which is broadcast prior to the main show – the award category celebrates achievement in composition for video games. Per the Grammy Awards website, the category bestows an “Award to Composer(s) for an original score created specifically for, or as a companion to, video games and other interactive media”.

Both Barton and Haab have received accolades for individual composition work on previous Star Wars games, such as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars: Battlefront, but this marks their very first Grammy win.

In their speeches, Barton and Haab expressed gratitude to their families and the creative teams who helped make this award happen. “We’d both like to thank everyone at EA, in particular our co-producer Steve Schnur for his leadership and creativity; Douglas Riley and our friends at LucasFilm Games; everyone at Disney Music Group,” said Haab.

“A special moment for me on this was that we had the Quiristers from the Pilgrims School in Winchester come and record on this,” said Barton. “It reminded me about music teachers being the most important thing, so I dedicate this to mine.”

The category had fierce competition this year, with finalists including Bear McCreary’s score for God Of War Ragnarök; and Montaigne, Tripod and Austin Wintory’s composition for Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical (from Australian studio Summerfall Games).

Check out the full list of nominees below:

Call Of Duty®: Modern Warfare II

Sarah Schachner, composer

God Of War Ragnarök

Bear McCreary, composer

Hogwarts Legacy

Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers “Sea”, composers

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – WINNER

Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab, composers

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

Montaigne, Tripod & Austin Wintory, composers

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is also a finalist for the Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition category in the upcoming 2024 DICE Awards, competing with Alan Wake 2, Diablo IV, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Planet of Lana. The awards will be presented on February 15th, 2024, so we’ll see if Star Wars Jedi: Survivor can maintain the momentum then.