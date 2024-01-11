Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Alan Wake 2 lead 2024 DICE Awards nominations

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) has officially revealed the finalists for the annual DICE Awards 2024, with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Alan Wake 2 leading with the most nominations, followed swiftly by Baldur’s Gate 3 and COCOON. The awards largely focus on the artistry of game creation, with categories designed to celebrate animation, audio, character work, music, genre, and more.

As noted, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has managed a whopping nine nominations across the board, including for animation, character, music, game direction, and the overall game of the year prize. Alan Wake 2 nabbed eight nominations, including for art direction, character, music, and the overall game of the year.

Perhaps most excitingly for our Australian-based readers, the team at Studio Folly have nabbed a Mobile Game of the Year award nomination for silly word game, Gubbins. It’s a real gem, and it’s great to see it getting a firm nod on a global stage.

It’s also great to see Hello Kitty Island Adventure pop up in multiple DICE Award categories, as this was another brilliant addition to the 2023 games lineup, with a real charm and spirit that entranced the entire GamesHub team last year.

Beyond these highlights, here’s the full list of DICE Awards 2024 finalists.

DICE Awards 2024: Full list of finalists

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION

Final Fantasy XVI

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN ART DIRECTION

Alan Wake 2

Hogwarts Legacy

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Starfield

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN CHARACTER

Saga Anderson, Alan Wake 2

Astarion, Baldur’s Gate 3

Karlach, Baldur’s Gate 3

Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Jala, Thirsty Suitors

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN ORIGINAL MUSIC COMPOSITION

Alan Wake 2

Diablo IV

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Planet of Lana

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN AUDIO DESIGN

Alan Wake 2

COCOON

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN STORY

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Dave the Diver

Thirsty Suitors

Venba

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

Alan Wake 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Hogwarts Legacy

The Finals

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

ACTION GAME OF THE YEAR

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon

Dead Space

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Remnant II

ADVENTURE GAME OF THE YEAR

Alan Wake 2

COCOON

Dave the Diver

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

FAMILY GAME OF THE YEAR

Disney Illusion Island

Fae Farm

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Midnight Girl

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

FIGHTING GAME OF THE YEAR

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street FIghter 6

RACING GAME OF THE YEAR

F-ZERO 99

Forza Motorsport

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged

Lego 2K Drive

ROLE-PLAYING GAME OF THE YEAR

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XVI

Starfield

SPORTS GAME OF THE YEAR

EA Sports FC 24

MLB The Show 23

WWE 2K23

STRATEGY/SIMULATION GAME OF THE YEAR

Against the Storm

Cobalt Core

Dune: Spice Wars

The Last Spell

Wartales

IMMERSIVE REALITY TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Vertigo 2

We Are One

IMMERSIVE REALITY GAME OF THE YEAR

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice

Vertigo 2

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT FOR AN INDEPENDENT GAME

COCOON

DREDGE

El Paso, Elsewhere

Thirsty Suitors

Venba

MOBILE GAME OF THE YEAR

Gubbins

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Honkai: Star Rail

Terra Nil

WHAT THE CAR?

ONLINE GAME OF THE YEAR

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Diablo IV

Omega Strikers

Street Fighter 6

The Finals

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN GAME DESIGN

Baldur’s Gate 3

COCOON

Dave the Diver

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN GAME DIRECTION

Baldur’s Gate 3

COCOON

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

GAME OF THE YEAR

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

COCOON

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The winners of the annual DICE Awards will be revealed during a live ceremony on 15 February 2024 PT/ET. It will take place in person in Las Vegas, but will also be livestreamed via IGN. Stay tuned for more details about the upcoming show.