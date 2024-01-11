News

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Alan Wake 2 lead 2024 DICE Awards nominations

The full list of DICE Awards nominees for 2024 has been revealed.
11 Jan 2024
Leah J. Williams
marvel's spider-man 2 dice awards 2024 finalists

Screenshot: GamesHub

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) has officially revealed the finalists for the annual DICE Awards 2024, with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Alan Wake 2 leading with the most nominations, followed swiftly by Baldur’s Gate 3 and COCOON. The awards largely focus on the artistry of game creation, with categories designed to celebrate animation, audio, character work, music, genre, and more.

As noted, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has managed a whopping nine nominations across the board, including for animation, character, music, game direction, and the overall game of the year prize. Alan Wake 2 nabbed eight nominations, including for art direction, character, music, and the overall game of the year.

Perhaps most excitingly for our Australian-based readers, the team at Studio Folly have nabbed a Mobile Game of the Year award nomination for silly word game, Gubbins. It’s a real gem, and it’s great to see it getting a firm nod on a global stage.

It’s also great to see Hello Kitty Island Adventure pop up in multiple DICE Award categories, as this was another brilliant addition to the 2023 games lineup, with a real charm and spirit that entranced the entire GamesHub team last year.

Beyond these highlights, here’s the full list of DICE Awards 2024 finalists.

DICE Awards 2024: Full list of finalists

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION

  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN ART DIRECTION

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Starfield

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN CHARACTER

  • Saga Anderson, Alan Wake 2
  • Astarion, Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Karlach, Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Jala, Thirsty Suitors

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN ORIGINAL MUSIC COMPOSITION

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Diablo IV
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Planet of Lana
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN AUDIO DESIGN

  • Alan Wake 2
  • COCOON
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN STORY

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Dave the Diver
  • Thirsty Suitors
  • Venba

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • The Finals
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

ACTION GAME OF THE YEAR

  • Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon
  • Dead Space
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Remnant II

ADVENTURE GAME OF THE YEAR

  • Alan Wake 2
  • COCOON
  • Dave the Diver
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

FAMILY GAME OF THE YEAR

  • Disney Illusion Island
  • Fae Farm
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  • Midnight Girl
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

FIGHTING GAME OF THE YEAR

  • Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
  • Pocket Bravery
  • Street FIghter 6

RACING GAME OF THE YEAR

  • F-ZERO 99
  • Forza Motorsport
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged
  • Lego 2K Drive

ROLE-PLAYING GAME OF THE YEAR

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Diablo IV
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Starfield

SPORTS GAME OF THE YEAR

  • EA Sports FC 24
  • MLB The Show 23
  • WWE 2K23

STRATEGY/SIMULATION GAME OF THE YEAR

  • Against the Storm
  • Cobalt Core
  • Dune: Spice Wars
  • The Last Spell
  • Wartales

IMMERSIVE REALITY TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

  • Asgard’s Wrath 2
  • Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR
  • Horizon: Call of the Mountain
  • Vertigo 2
  • We Are One

IMMERSIVE REALITY GAME OF THE YEAR

  • Asgard’s Wrath 2
  • Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR
  • Horizon: Call of the Mountain
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice
  • Vertigo 2

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT FOR AN INDEPENDENT GAME

  • COCOON
  • DREDGE
  • El Paso, Elsewhere
  • Thirsty Suitors
  • Venba

MOBILE GAME OF THE YEAR

  • Gubbins
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  • Honkai: Star Rail
  • Terra Nil
  • WHAT THE CAR?

ONLINE GAME OF THE YEAR

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
  • Diablo IV
  • Omega Strikers
  • Street Fighter 6
  • The Finals

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN GAME DESIGN

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • COCOON
  • Dave the Diver
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN GAME DIRECTION

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • COCOON
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

GAME OF THE YEAR

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • COCOON
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The winners of the annual DICE Awards will be revealed during a live ceremony on 15 February 2024 PT/ET. It will take place in person in Las Vegas, but will also be livestreamed via IGN. Stay tuned for more details about the upcoming show.

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

