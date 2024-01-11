Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Alan Wake 2 lead 2024 DICE Awards nominations

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) has officially revealed the finalists for the annual DICE Awards 2024, with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Alan Wake 2 leading with the most nominations, followed swiftly by Baldur’s Gate 3 and COCOON. The awards largely focus on the artistry of game creation, with categories designed to celebrate animation, audio, character work, music, genre, and more.
As noted, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has managed a whopping nine nominations across the board, including for animation, character, music, game direction, and the overall game of the year prize. Alan Wake 2 nabbed eight nominations, including for art direction, character, music, and the overall game of the year.
Perhaps most excitingly for our Australian-based readers, the team at Studio Folly have nabbed a Mobile Game of the Year award nomination for silly word game, Gubbins. It’s a real gem, and it’s great to see it getting a firm nod on a global stage.
It’s also great to see Hello Kitty Island Adventure pop up in multiple DICE Award categories, as this was another brilliant addition to the 2023 games lineup, with a real charm and spirit that entranced the entire GamesHub team last year.
Beyond these highlights, here’s the full list of DICE Awards 2024 finalists.
DICE Awards 2024: Full list of finalists
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN ART DIRECTION
- Alan Wake 2
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Starfield
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN CHARACTER
- Saga Anderson, Alan Wake 2
- Astarion, Baldur’s Gate 3
- Karlach, Baldur’s Gate 3
- Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Jala, Thirsty Suitors
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN ORIGINAL MUSIC COMPOSITION
- Alan Wake 2
- Diablo IV
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Planet of Lana
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN AUDIO DESIGN
- Alan Wake 2
- COCOON
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN STORY
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Dave the Diver
- Thirsty Suitors
- Venba
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT
- Alan Wake 2
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Finals
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
ACTION GAME OF THE YEAR
- Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon
- Dead Space
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Remnant II
ADVENTURE GAME OF THE YEAR
- Alan Wake 2
- COCOON
- Dave the Diver
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
FAMILY GAME OF THE YEAR
- Disney Illusion Island
- Fae Farm
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Midnight Girl
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
FIGHTING GAME OF THE YEAR
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Pocket Bravery
- Street FIghter 6
RACING GAME OF THE YEAR
- F-ZERO 99
- Forza Motorsport
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged
- Lego 2K Drive
ROLE-PLAYING GAME OF THE YEAR
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Starfield
SPORTS GAME OF THE YEAR
- EA Sports FC 24
- MLB The Show 23
- WWE 2K23
STRATEGY/SIMULATION GAME OF THE YEAR
- Against the Storm
- Cobalt Core
- Dune: Spice Wars
- The Last Spell
- Wartales
IMMERSIVE REALITY TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT
- Asgard’s Wrath 2
- Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR
- Horizon: Call of the Mountain
- Vertigo 2
- We Are One
IMMERSIVE REALITY GAME OF THE YEAR
- Asgard’s Wrath 2
- Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR
- Horizon: Call of the Mountain
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice
- Vertigo 2
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT FOR AN INDEPENDENT GAME
- COCOON
- DREDGE
- El Paso, Elsewhere
- Thirsty Suitors
- Venba
MOBILE GAME OF THE YEAR
- Gubbins
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Terra Nil
- WHAT THE CAR?
ONLINE GAME OF THE YEAR
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Diablo IV
- Omega Strikers
- Street Fighter 6
- The Finals
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN GAME DESIGN
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- COCOON
- Dave the Diver
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN GAME DIRECTION
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- COCOON
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
GAME OF THE YEAR
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- COCOON
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The winners of the annual DICE Awards will be revealed during a live ceremony on 15 February 2024 PT/ET. It will take place in person in Las Vegas, but will also be livestreamed via IGN. Stay tuned for more details about the upcoming show.