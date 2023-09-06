Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gets major 60 FPS, DLSS update

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launched to near-universal critical acclaim earlier in 2023 – but this praise came with a caveat. While reviewers noted its tensely plotted narrative and gorgeous exploration, many also found the game was poorly optimised, and riddled with a variety of bugs. On PC, the game was described as barely playable, as many contended with visual stuttering and underwhelming ray tracing.

Developer Respawn Entertainment has spent the last several months addressing these issues, with a number of patches designed to improve overall performance on consoles and PC, and ensure the game’s performance doesn’t let the sweeping story down.

It appears the latest update – Patch 7 – may have finally helped Jedi: Survivor course correct, with Respawn announcing players can now expect “solid 60 FPS” performance on consoles going forward, with a “completely reworked” performance mode adding more stability to the game. This will reportedly reduce frame rate stuttering significantly, and add a variety of other visual improvements along the way.

In addition, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) is now supported on PS5 – which should reduce visual tearing for higher framerate displays.

Over on PC, Patch 7 should also do a world of good. Respawn has confirmed the latest patch introduces support for DLSS, which utilises AI to upscale and improve textures. Technically, this should help smooth out some of the remaining performance issues with the game, while allowing players to push up their graphics settings. Players on PC should also notice a range of other performance and optimisation tweaks following the game update.

Save files will also get renewed stability following the latest Star Wars Jedi: Survivor patch. Respawn has reportedly tweaked this system to reduce the possibility of save corruption.

Here are the full patch notes, courtesy of EA and Respawn Entertainment.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Patch 7 full notes

Patch 7 for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor arrives today for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Here are the fixes you can expect with this patch:

This patch introduces several performance-related improvements* on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S including: Performance mode has been completely reworked to substantially improve player experience. A number of GPU and CPU optimisations – along with disabling Ray Tracing – has resulted in a better player experience, including a solid 60 FPS in Performance mode. Quality Mode has also received optimisations to help reduce FPS fluctuation and introduce other visual improvements.



Variable Refresh Rate support added for PS5.

Additional performance & optimisation improvements for PC, including DLSS support.

Save system tweaks to help prevent save game corruption.

Fixed issues where players could not retrieve their XP after dying under certain circumstances.

Various crash fixes.

Various bug fixes & improvements across all platforms, including fixes for cloth, lighting, and UI.

* Note: Cinematics in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on console are locked to 30 frames per second.