EA and Respawn apologise for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PC woes

EA and Respawn Entertainment have issued an apology about the state of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PC, acknowledging there are currently a range of issues for players on high end PCs, and those with certain specifications. Since launch, PC players have reported a number of issues with gameplay, including frame rate drops and stuttering.

‘We are aware that Star Wars JedI: Survivor isn’t performing to our standards for a percentage of our PC players, in particular those with high-end machines or certain specific configurations,’ EA and Respawn said on Twitter.

The Star Wars Jedi Team specifically flagged unexpected frame loss as the major issue facing players, and proposed this may be caused by a combination of high-end GPUs and low-performing CPUs, or players using ‘cutting-edge, multi-threaded chipsets’ on Windows 10. Whatever the case, it appears developers are now well aware of the game’s issues, and are currently working towards a solve.

‘While there is no single, comprehensive solution for PC performance, the team has been working on fixes we believe will improve performance across a spectrum of configurations,’ EA and Respawn said. ‘We are committed to fixing these issues as soon as possible, but each patch requires significant testing to ensure we don’t introduce new problems.’

‘Thanks for understanding and apologies to any of our players experiencing these issues. We will continue to monitor performance across all platforms and share update timing as soon as it is available.’

In a followup tweet, the Jedi team also announced it’s working on an individual fix for HDR on PlayStation 5, which is also reportedly causing issues for some players.

A day one patch designed to address the majority of known problems in Jedi: Survivor has already been released, but we expected to see further patches as Respawn continues to round out its rougher edges. Those experiencing game-breaking issues should stay tuned to social media, and keep an eye on future game updates for potential improvements.