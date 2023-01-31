News

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been delayed to April 2023

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been pushed back by six weeks, and will now launch in April 2023.
1 Feb 2023
Leah J. Williams
Image: EA / Respawn

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been delayed by six weeks, and will now release on 28 April 2023. The news was confirmed by game director Stig Asmussen and the Respawn development team in a social media post confirming the game needs to hit a higher quality bar, and achieve the levels of polish needed to meet fan expectations.

‘For the last three years, the Jedi team here at Respawn has poured its collective heart and soul into Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and we are proud to say the next chapter in the tale of Cal Kestis is content complete,’ Asmussen said. ‘We are now focused entirely on the final stage: bug fixes to enhance performance, stability, polish, and most importantly, the player experience.’

Jedi: Survivor is a direct response to the feedback from our community, delivering expansive destinations to explore, evolved combat and traversal, and of course, the continuation of Cal and BD’s story. Making this game has truly made us a better team, and we have pushed ourselves at every level to make this the Star Wars sequel our fans expect from Respawn and Lucasfilm Games.’

‘In order for the team to hit the Respawn quality bar, provide the team the time they need, and achieve the level of polish our fans deserve, we have added six crucial weeks to our release schedule – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will now launch globally on April 28th.’

While some may be disappointed by the pushback, it’s become a common occurrence over the last few years – thanks to pandemic-era bottlenecks, as well as the growing size and complexity of ‘next gen’ games for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The shorter wait between the game’s announcement and release date seemed promising, however, it seems even Jedi can’t escape the need for a small delay.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is now set to launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on 28 April 2023.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

