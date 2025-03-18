Star Wars: Hunters to shut down in October 2025

Star Wars: Hunters, the long-in-development PvP battle arena game, is officially set to get its final content update on 15 April, with service subsequently being shut down on 1 October 2025 – just a year on from its global launch.

While Star Wars: Hunters did launch in some regions in 2021, it battled an array of challenges to eventually launch to a global market in June 2024. It was delayed several times in this process, to the point where it’s likely fans simply stopped watching for updates, or otherwise lost awareness of its impending release.

Based on Zynga’s announcement, it doesn’t appear the game was able to gather its intended audience on its official launch, and that it was not commercially viable to keep it running into the future.

“We understand this news may be disappointing and want to assure you that this decision was not made lightly,” the publisher announced on the Star Wars: Hunters website. “Your passion and dedication to the game and its community have meant the world to us … Thank you for being a part of this incredible journey and for the time you’ve spent playing Star Wars: Hunters.”

As detailed, there will be a multi-step process for the game’s shut down.

Star Wars: Hunters – Shut down schedule

First, the game’s current fifth season will be extended by three weeks, with events and shop bundles being re-run. On April 14, the final content update will be released, and all in-game purchases will be disabled. A new Support Hunter known as Tuya will be released for everyone, with no additional cost.

From this date, the team will “continue to run a final Ranked Mode leaderboard for players to compete in and run all battlefields and game modes in rotation.” This will continue until 1 October, when the online servers will be shut down, and Star Wars: Hunters will become unplayable.

In an accompanying FAQ, Zynga has confirmed another quirk in this shut down: players will not be able to request refunds for the Season 5 Arena Pass or purchased Crystals, as it believes the notice period for shut down is adequate for players to enjoy the goods they’ve purchased, and to spend any currency they might be holding onto.

“The intention of the 30-day notice we are giving between March 17th and turning off in-app purchases on April 15th is to give players enough time to max out the Arena Pass before the end of the Season,” Zynga says.

On Crystals: “Crystal purchases will not be refunded. The intention of the 30-day notice we are giving between March 17th and turning off in-app purchases on April 15th is to give players ample time to prepare and spend the in-game currency they have purchased.”

Essentially, if you’ve recently purchased in-game currency or that Arena Pass, it’s best to jump into the app to enjoy it as much as possible before the entire game disappears. It’s an unceremonious end to the journey of Star Wars: Hunters, but at the very least, there is still some time before that sunset.