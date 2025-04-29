New look at Star Wars Eclipse reveals Gungans, Ithorians, and more

A new look at Star Wars Eclipse has been revealed in an artist’s portfolio (via MP1st), with character concepts relating to the game being posted briefly, and almost immediately being spread around social media. Given it was swiftly taken down, it does appear this is an unintentional leak of game plans, and that the artist in question did not have permission to post the works just yet.

Regardless, they are now circulating, so the horse has bolted. At the very least, the art is creating waves online, with folks poring over the details included, and speculating about the characters revealed. (We won’t post the images here on GamesHub, as they’re likely to be subject to takedowns, but those keen can find them easily elsewhere.)

In various character sheets, we’re introduced to a range of new characters, clearly inspired by established races in the Star Wars canon. There’s a mysterious Gungan, a Rodian, and a Zenezian included, as well as a range of disguised smugglers, with various clothing designs.

Notably, there is also two named characters. One of them is an Ithorian named Jotraaaz Kammzzzek, who has a singular design, and what appears to be a rendered 3D model. They wear a long garb, various necklaces, and a hat, and they move around with a cane.

Read: Star Wars Eclipse reportedly targeting 2026 release

Based on the completeness of this model, and that the character gets a name – as opposed to the other characters, who are known only by their race type – we expect Jotraaaz to be a significant character in the game. They could be an ally or an enemy (depending on what the symbol on their hat means), or perhaps something in-between.

The other named character is Travis, who appears to be a squat technician of sorts. He wears an engineer’s uniform and a protective cap, and he’s got a tool belt littered with various items. As with Jotraaaz, he’s got a fully-rendered model and a nailed down design, so we expect he plays a key part in the journey of Star Wars Eclipse, possibly functioning as an upgrader.

To date, this is the first, best look we’ve had at the characters of Star Wars Eclipse. While the game has been in development since 2021, Quantic Dream has stayed relatively quiet about what’s in the works, with only a handful of cinematic trailers released over the years. While this new look has arrived with a caveat – we’re not really supposed to have seen these characters yet – they do create plenty of intrigue about what’s to come.

At this stage, Star Wars Eclipse is reportedly targeting launch in 2026, so hopefully it won’t be too long before we see more – but given how long the game has been in development, and how little we’ve seen of it so far (at least, through official channels), there are still plenty of questions about when it will actually launch. Until we get official word, this newly-revealed concept art creates more questions than answers – but it’s still a tantalising tidbit.

Stay tuned for more on Star Wars Eclipse in future.