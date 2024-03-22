Spy Fox, Freddi Fish, and Pajama Sam headline new Humble Bundle

Humble Bundle has recently launched an edutainment-focused charity bundle perfect for those looking to relive their childhood. The “Spring Into Learning” Bundle is comprised of dozens of Humongous Entertainment games, including Spy Fox, Freddi Fish, Putt-Putt, and Pajama Sam games, all of which are real gems.

In each adventure, you take the reigns of a loveable mascot as they explore various worlds, and point-and-click their way through simple challenges. The best way to think of the Humongous Entertainment games is “Monkey Island for kids” – after all, the vast majority were designed by Monkey Island creator, Ron Gilbert.

Each is bright, fun, and has plenty of story variations, so kids (or adults!) who play them can keep diving in for new adventures, and new pathways. There’s a real sense of charm to these games, and they really hold up in modern times, thanks to their ever-lasting pixel art style.

Read: Why Humongous Entertainment’s educational games are timeless

Those who choose to support the bundle will get an absolute treat, whether the games are purchased for a child, or to relive your own childhood nostalgia. Spending the minimum of AUD $21.20 on the new bundle will get you pretty much the entire Humongous Games library – including lesser-known franchises like Buzzy the Knowledge Bug and Big Thinkers.

The collection isn’t strictly “complete” in that it’s missing the Backyard Sports series, but pretty much all the heavy hitters are included – all the mainline Spy Fox, Freddi Fish, Putt-Putt and Pajama Sam games, and their mini-game spin-offs like Maze Madness, Water Worries, Lost & Found, and Sock Works.

As detailed by Humble Bundle, funds raised from this bundle will support The Breast Cancer Research Foundation. So while you’re evoking that childhood joy, your purchase is also going to a very good cause. You can learn more about the Spring Into Learning bundle on Humble.

GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.