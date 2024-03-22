News

 > News > PC

Spy Fox, Freddi Fish, and Pajama Sam headline new Humble Bundle

Get a dose of childhood nostalgia for cheap.
22 Mar 2024
Leah J. Williams
freddi fish spy fox pajama sam humble bundle

PC

Image: Humongous Entertainment

Share Icon

Humble Bundle has recently launched an edutainment-focused charity bundle perfect for those looking to relive their childhood. The “Spring Into Learning” Bundle is comprised of dozens of Humongous Entertainment games, including Spy Fox, Freddi Fish, Putt-Putt, and Pajama Sam games, all of which are real gems.

In each adventure, you take the reigns of a loveable mascot as they explore various worlds, and point-and-click their way through simple challenges. The best way to think of the Humongous Entertainment games is “Monkey Island for kids” – after all, the vast majority were designed by Monkey Island creator, Ron Gilbert.

Each is bright, fun, and has plenty of story variations, so kids (or adults!) who play them can keep diving in for new adventures, and new pathways. There’s a real sense of charm to these games, and they really hold up in modern times, thanks to their ever-lasting pixel art style.

Read: Why Humongous Entertainment’s educational games are timeless

Those who choose to support the bundle will get an absolute treat, whether the games are purchased for a child, or to relive your own childhood nostalgia. Spending the minimum of AUD $21.20 on the new bundle will get you pretty much the entire Humongous Games library – including lesser-known franchises like Buzzy the Knowledge Bug and Big Thinkers.

The collection isn’t strictly “complete” in that it’s missing the Backyard Sports series, but pretty much all the heavy hitters are included – all the mainline Spy Fox, Freddi Fish, Putt-Putt and Pajama Sam games, and their mini-game spin-offs like Maze Madness, Water Worries, Lost & Found, and Sock Works.

As detailed by Humble Bundle, funds raised from this bundle will support The Breast Cancer Research Foundation. So while you’re evoking that childhood joy, your purchase is also going to a very good cause. You can learn more about the Spring Into Learning bundle on Humble.

GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
Still Wakes The Deep
?>
News

Spooky oil rig game Still Wakes The Deep now has release date

Isolation meets otherworldly horror in the release date trailer for Still Wakes The Deep.

Steph Panecasio
baldurs gate 3 sequel expansion
?>
News

Baldur's Gate 3 won't get an expansion or sequel from Larian Studios

Larian CEO Swen Vincke has seemingly confirmed the studio is moving on.

Leah J. Williams
baldur's gate 3 gdc awards 2024
?>
News

GDC Awards 2024: Baldur's Gate 3 takes out Game of the Year

Baldur's Gate 3 has swept the field at the GDC Awards 2024.

Leah J. Williams
blockbuster inc the movies
?>
News

The Movies spiritual successor Blockbuster Inc. launches in June 2024

If you're lamenting the loss of The Movies, then Blockbuster Inc. might just fill the void.

Leah J. Williams
adgas australian game development awards 2023
?>
News

The Australian Game Developer Awards (AGDAs) officially return in 2024

The AGDAs are officially set to return in October 2024.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login