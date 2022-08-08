News

 > Nintendo

Splatoon 3 is getting its own Nintendo Direct on Wednesday

Splatoon 3 will get a 30-minute showcase on Wednesday, in preparation for a major September launch.
9 Aug 2022
Leah J. Williams
splatoon 3

Nintendo

Image: Nintendo

Share Icon

Splatoon 3, the next major Nintendo blockbuster, is set to get a Nintendo Direct showcase on Wednesday, 10 August. The 30-minute presentation will reveal more about the upcoming game ahead of its September launch.

We’ve yet to see any major news about Splatoon 3 outside of mini-trailers and gameplay snippets, so this should be a great opportunity to learn more about what’s in store. So far, we know that Salmon Run is making a grand return in this game, and that there’s plenty of new adventures to be had – but we’ll get a clearer picture when the latest Nintendo Direct airs.

Read: Everything we know about squid shooter Splatoon 3

Unlike other games in the beloved franchise, this entry will have a greater focus on story, with a meaty chapter known as Return of the Mammalians spotlighting Agent 3, and their battle against the strange Octarians, as well as the ‘Fuzzy Ooze’.

So far, glimpses at this story mode have been a bit wild, and a bit surreal, but there’s hope for more concrete details on the horizon. This mode will likely attract a raft of brand new players, and a shining spotlight should illuminate more about how it will function, and why it’s time to get excited about the brand new game.

How to watch the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct

The Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct will air on Wednesday, 10 August 2022 around the world. Here’s when you can tune in:

  • Australia: 11:00 pm AEST | 10:30 pm ACST | 9:00 pm AWST
  • United States: 9:00 am ET | 6:00 am PT
  • United Kingdom: 3:00 pm CET | 2:00 pm BST

The show will be live on the official Nintendo YouTube channel, which you can bookmark here.

Splatoon 3 is currently set to launch exclusively for Nintendo Switch on 9 September 2022.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Game Development Mobile News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
poinpy netflix games
?>
News

Less than 1% of Netflix subscribers are reportedly playing its games

A new report has identified extremely low player counts for Netflix's games, despite their quality.

Leah J. Williams
call of duty dog skin plagiarism
?>
News

Call of Duty: Vanguard's Floof Fury skin is likely cancelled

Activision has removed references to a Samoyed dog skin after accusations of plagiarism.

Leah J. Williams
bridget guilty gear strive
?>
News

Guilty Gear Strive brings back Bridget, who is now canonically trans

Guilty Gear Strive is re-introducing Bridget, with a firmer understanding of her gender identity.

Leah J. Williams
super punch out game
?>
News

Secret Super Punch-Out!! two-player mode finally discovered

Super Punch-Out!! has been hiding a special mode for the last three decades.

Leah J. Williams
wa games industry western australia funding screenwest
?>
News

Screenwest announces $2 million boost for WA digital games industry

The McGowan government has pledged another $2 million to support Western Australia's digital games and interactive industry.

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login