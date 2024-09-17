Splatoon 3 will no longer get regular content updates

Nintendo has confirmed the end of regular content updates for Splatoon 3, two years after the game launched. In a social media post, the company confirmed that while this will mean no “new” content for the game, it will remain live for the foreseeable future, with existing content rotating to keep gameplay fresh.

Splatoween, Frosty Fest, Spring Fest, and Summer Nights will all continue to run each season, but themes will return from past editions. Big, Run, Eggstra Work, and Monthly Challenges will also “continue for the time being.” The wording here does suggest these modes will eventually become unavailable, but Nintendo has not announced a formal cut-off date.

The news appears surprising on the surface, given Splatoon 3 has only been in operation for two years, but many fans of the franchise expected this transition. Earlier in September, a major Grand Festival event took place, similar to that of Splatoon 2‘s content-ending Final Fest. The assumption from many was this would be the final celebration of new content, with the game entering a period of lower-key maintenance following proceedings.

It’s also worth noting Splatoon 3 shared a very similar pathway to Splatoon 2, with rolled out seasonal content, post-launch updates and DLC, and now, a similar conclusion.

Nintendo has promised to deliver weapon updates and tweaks where needed, but as of now, Splatoon 3 players will need to be satisfied with everything already included in the game.

Post Splatoon 3, what’s next for the franchise?

It’s unclear what’s next for the Splatoon franchise, in the wake of these changes.

Of course, Nintendo is currently working on a new console set to be revealed by March 2025, and we could see a new Splatoon debut with this device. We could also see the franchise taking a short break, as players continue to enjoy Splatoon 3 – but given the popularity of the Inklings, it’s likely they won’t be gone for long.

At this stage, we’ll have to wait to see what Nintendo has in store, and whether Splatoon 4 is right around the corner. With the potential capability of an improved console, we could see a bigger and better Splatoon in the near future. We’ll just have to wait to see what Nintendo has planned.