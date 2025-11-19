With Black Friday just around the corner, Sony has revealed deals on PlayStation hardware and accessories in the US, with huge savings to be had across the PS5 lineup. Whether biting the bullet on a PSVR 2 or looking to upgrade to the PS5 Pro, this year’s PlayStation Black Friday deals will have something for every gamer.

We check out the biggest Black Friday discounts on Sony’s gaming hardware, including the PS5 Digital Edition (825GB) – Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundle, available at just $399.99.

Big PlayStation Black Friday Deals on Hardware Bundles & Accessories

Grab a PS5 for $100 Less

Black Friday is among the biggest sales events, and Sony is joining the party this year with several great PlayStation Black Friday deals. In the lead-up to the Christmas holidays, you can get $100 off PS5 models.

More PlayStation Black Friday local offers and regional promotions will be available on PlayStation’s official website on November 21st, but Sony has given gamers a sneak peek of what to expect this Black Friday season.

The PS5 Digital Edition (825GB) – Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundle is tremendous value at $399.99, with the 1TB version being $50 more. You can also get $100 off various PS5 models in select regions.

Could it finally be time to upgrade to a PS5 Pro? The Pro model is also going for $100 less this Black Friday, making it a generous price for Sony’s most visually impressive and capable home console.

Portal, Pulse Elite and PSVR 2 Discounts

The flagship PS5 is getting discounts across the board, but what about other PlayStation Black Friday deals on hardware and accessories? From price cuts on headsets to controllers, Sony has a ton of gaming offers this holiday season.

Starting with the PlayStation Portal, which will be $20 cheaper on the official store this Black Friday. The Portal had a significant upgrade recently, with the remote player now able to play games from your digital library without the need of a PS5, adding even more value to the handheld.

PSVR 2 has some mega games coming up, proving the headset is not dead. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow are two of several big titles coming to the headset soon. For those looking to dive into new experiences or play the likes of Gran Turismo 7 and Resident Evil 4 in virtual reality, you can get a whopping $100 off the PSVR 2 headset this Black Friday.

Experiencing Sony’s exclusive titles with 3D audio is a real treat, and Sony has deals on the PS5 headset lineup. You can get $20 off the Pulse Elite wireless headset and a $30 discount on the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds.

What Else to Expect from Sony This Black Friday

Sony will have various discounts on DualSense controllers, including $30 off the DualSense Edge and $20 off all DualSense wireless gamepads. All deals will be available on the official PlayStation Store and many online retailers.

There will also be a huge Black Friday sale on games, with deals expected on Astro Bot, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, God of War Ragnarok, and many more. Also, look out for big discounts on PlayStation Gear and PlayStation Plus memberships. The full list of PlayStation Black Friday deals in the States will land on November 21st.