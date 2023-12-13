News

Sony investigating alleged ransomware hack at Insomniac Games

Sony is investigating an alleged ransomware attack at Insomniac Games which may contain employee details, and other documents.
13 Dec 2023
Leah J. Williams
Image: Insomniac Games

Sony is now investigating after a hacker group named Rhysida claimed to have infiltrated Insomniac Games and stolen sensitive data, including employee credentials, and early info about Marvel’s Wolverine. The news was first reported by Cyber Daily, with this report including screenshot evidence of Rhysida’s alleged incursion.

Cyber Daily reported that information in the hack included passports and personal documents from Insomniac employees, including Yuri Lowenthal, who voices Peter Parker in the Marvel’s Spider-Man series. It also reportedly includes several screenshots from Marvel’s Wolverine and character artwork that “seems to relate to other Marvel characters” featured in the game. It’s believed that the organisation is planning to auction off the stolen data for bitcoin worth around USD $2 million.

In a statement to Eurogamer, Sony confirmed it was investigating the hack. “We are aware of reports that Insomniac Games has been the victim of a cyber security attack. We are currently investigating this situation. We have no reason to believe that any other SIE or Sony divisions have been impacted.”

Read: Insomniac confirms Spider-Man and Wolverine share the same universe

Over the last year, Sony and its subsidiaries have been the target of a surprising number of similar ransomware attacks. In September, Sony faced an incursion by a group known as Ransomed.vc which had claimed to have breached “all of Sony systems” and stolen data to sell. In October, Sony confirmed an additional ransomware attack in which the data of 6,800 current and former employees was stolen.

In both cases, Sony refused the terms of ransom – and that’s unlikely to change with the latest alleged incursion. Rather, it will more likely move to protect those impacted.

As a result of the alleged hack, it does appear there’s now information floating around about the upcoming Marvel’s Wolverine – but given the nature of the screenshots and details revealed, we will not discuss them here. With the ever-changing nature of game development, it’s often best to wait for official information from developers, and to learn more about these games when intended – not at the whims of third parties.

We’ll likely hear more about this alleged ransomware attack as Sony continues its investigation.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

