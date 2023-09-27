Sony investigating alleged cyberattack by ransomware group

Sony is reportedly investigating an alleged cyberattack by a ransomware group known as Ransomed.vc, which claims to have breached “all of Sony systems” in a recent incursion. The alleged attack was first reported by Cyber Security Connect, which detailed claims from Ransomed.vc that it intended to sell the data it had obtained.

“We have successfully compromissed [sic] all of sony systems,” Ransomed.vc reportedly posted to online message boards. “We won’t ransom them! We will sell the data. Due to Sony not wanting to pay. DATA IS FOR SALE.”

While the claims are currently unverified, Cyber Security Connect has said Ransomed.vc included proof-of-hack screenshots alongside its claims, which included screenshots of internal log-ins, an internal PowerPoint benchmarking presentation, and some Java files. Around 6,000 items are apparently included in this hack, although Cyber Security Connect noted this is only a “small” and “not particularly compelling” amount of data, in the grand scheme.

Ransomed.vc has reportedly threatened to release the data publicly by 28 September 2023, if no buyers are interested in its offer.

Per comment sent to IGN, Sony is treating this alleged incursion seriously, launching a full investigation to determine the potential severity of this hack. “We are currently investigating the situation, and we have no further comment at this time,” the company said.

For now, it’s unclear if this alleged hack pertains to user data in any capacity.

As noted by IGN, Sony last suffered a significant hack in 2011, in an incursion that resulted in the data of around 77 million PlayStation Network accounts being compromised. This resulted in the PlayStation Network going down for a month, and reparations for impacted users.

Given analysis from Cyber Security Connect, this hack may not carry the same weight – but it does appear Sony is treating the claims of Ransomed.vc with a warranted amount of caution. Stay tuned for more details about these claims.