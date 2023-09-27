News

 > News > Business

Sony investigating alleged cyberattack by ransomware group

Sony is reportedly investigating the claims of a hacker group known as Ransomed.vc.
27 Sep 2023
Leah J. Williams
playstation sony alleged hack ransomware

Business

Image: Sony / PlayStation

Share Icon

Sony is reportedly investigating an alleged cyberattack by a ransomware group known as Ransomed.vc, which claims to have breached “all of Sony systems” in a recent incursion. The alleged attack was first reported by Cyber Security Connect, which detailed claims from Ransomed.vc that it intended to sell the data it had obtained.

“We have successfully compromissed [sic] all of sony systems,” Ransomed.vc reportedly posted to online message boards. “We won’t ransom them! We will sell the data. Due to Sony not wanting to pay. DATA IS FOR SALE.”

While the claims are currently unverified, Cyber Security Connect has said Ransomed.vc included proof-of-hack screenshots alongside its claims, which included screenshots of internal log-ins, an internal PowerPoint benchmarking presentation, and some Java files. Around 6,000 items are apparently included in this hack, although Cyber Security Connect noted this is only a “small” and “not particularly compelling” amount of data, in the grand scheme.

Ransomed.vc has reportedly threatened to release the data publicly by 28 September 2023, if no buyers are interested in its offer.

Read: PlayStation Sales Start Strong in Q1 2023

Per comment sent to IGN, Sony is treating this alleged incursion seriously, launching a full investigation to determine the potential severity of this hack. “We are currently investigating the situation, and we have no further comment at this time,” the company said.

For now, it’s unclear if this alleged hack pertains to user data in any capacity.

As noted by IGN, Sony last suffered a significant hack in 2011, in an incursion that resulted in the data of around 77 million PlayStation Network accounts being compromised. This resulted in the PlayStation Network going down for a month, and reparations for impacted users.

Given analysis from Cyber Security Connect, this hack may not carry the same weight – but it does appear Sony is treating the claims of Ransomed.vc with a warranted amount of caution. Stay tuned for more details about these claims.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Business Culture Game Development News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
fifa 23 ultimate team packs gambling loot boxes
?>
News

EA has delisted recent FIFA games from digital storefronts

EA Sports FC 24 is set to launch later in September 2023.

Leah J. Williams
sonic superstars 2D classic gameplay preview
?>
News

Sonic Superstars preview – A dazzling return to form

Sonic Superstars is a creative return to classic 2D Sonic gameplay, with plenty of fresh ideas.

Leah J. Williams
The Australian Digital Games Tax Offset is now in effect
?>
News

NSW Government restores cut screen and games development funding

Budget cuts to several NSW screen funding programs have been reversed, following lobbying from workers and guilds.

Leah J. Williams
SAG-AFTRA video game stirke
?>
News

SAG-AFTRA will strike against video game industry if new deal is not made

The union representing American screen actors has agreed to strike against the video game industry should a suitable agreement for…

Edmond Tran
Wordplay GamesHub Melbourne International Games Week Creative Victoria
?>
News

Meet the cohort of the Wordplay 2023 Games Writing Mentorship Program

The 2023 program sees a fresh new cohort join returning alumni to provide a range of perspectives on the Victorian…

GamesHub
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login