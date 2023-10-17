News

Sega and Brickman launch Sonic Superstars Lego building competition

Put your Lego building skills to the test for a chance to win Sonic Superstars and a Nintendo Switch OLED.
17 Oct 2023
Leah J. Williams
Image: Brickman

Sega has teamed up with prolific Lego maker Brickman, aka Ryan McNaught, to celebrate the upcoming launch of Sonic Superstars. Continuing on from their previous collaboration, which saw PAX Aus 2023 joined by a life-sized Lego Sonic, the pair have launched a new competition that invites keen Sonic fans to build their own Lego version of Sonic, for a chance to win a copy of Sonic Superstars, a Nintendo Switch OLED, a Sonic Lego set, and a plushie.

If you’re not particularly creative, the good news is McNaught has produced a comprehensive video reel demonstrating how to build a Lego Sonic from scratch, including every coloured part needed to fashion the iconic blue blur. While the video plays out at high speed, you can see every brick placement needed – and there’s also a playback adjuster built into YouTube if you need to catch each step.

It’s also important to note that Lego is, by nature, freeform. You don’t necessarily have to follow McNaught’s steps to build your own Sonic, even if they are a solid guide. Per competition details shared by Sega via Five Star Games, it’s the most “creative” versions of Lego Sonic that will have a greater chance to win a prize pack – and “creative” has many interpretations.

Read: Sonic Superstars provides hope for the future – Preview

It’s not necessarily perfection that Sega and its competition judges are looking for here. Perhaps even a Cthulian, deconstructed Sonic with strange limbs could make an impression – as long as that requested creativity is on show.

Here’s the rundown of everything you need to know for this competition, courtesy of Five Star:

“Brickman has created his own mini version of Sonic and has laid down the challenge for other LEGO builders and Sonic fans to create their own versions of Sonic, inspired by Sonic Superstars. Builders can then submit their creations via Twitter, Instagram or Facebook by simply sharing an image of their LEGO Sonic and using the hashtag #myownsonicsuperstar.

The five most creative entries will win prize packs containing a copy of Sonic Superstars and a Nintendo Switch OLED console, a Sonic LEGO set and a Sonic Plushie.”

It appears the hashtag alone is enough to count for entry, with posts across Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook under consideration for the grand prizes. If you fancy a spot of Lego building to brighten up your afternoon, it’s time to get cracking.

Note: This competition appears to be open to Australians only. An end date for the competition has not been confirmed, so you’ll want to get your entries in quick.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

