News

 > News > Culture

Giant Lego Sonic to be revealed at PAX Aus 2023

Sega has partnered with Brickman to create a giant Lego Sonic figure, to be revealed at PAX Aus 2023.
4 Oct 2023
Leah J. Williams
sonic lego pax aus 2023

Culture

Image: Five Star / Sega / Brickman

Share Icon

PAX Aus 2023 is set to play host to an unusual reveal, as Sega and The Brickman, aka Lego creator Ryan McNaught, have teamed up for the creation of a life-size Lego Sonic the Hedgehog. The figure, which took around 103 hours and 25,807 Lego bricks to create, has been commissioned to celebrate the incoming launch of Sonic Superstars, which features a Lego minifigure version of Sonic.

There’s nothing mini about the real life version, however. While exact specifications have not been provided, the Brickman creation appears to be at least one metre tall. With a neat running pose and a face stuck in a wink, it’s an endearing creation – and one that you’ll be able to ‘meet’ for yourself when PAX Aus 2023 kicks off 6 October 2023.

During the show, you’ll also be able to get hands-on with Sonic Superstars, a game we called a real revelation in our early preview. “Sonic Superstars has learned all the right lessons from the classic 2D Sonic games – enhancing their core ideas with a real sense of creativity and freedom,” we wrote.

“It knows exactly what’s come before, and with a smile and a nod, it immediately subverts your expectations, providing new challenges, new gameplay mechanics, new abilities, and new collectibles, each of which make the game feel like a breath of fresh air.”

Read: Sonic Superstars provides hope for the future – Preview

Images: Five Star / Sega / Brickman

In a press release, Ryan ‘Brickman’ McNaught has enthused about the opportunity to work on a Sonic figure, citing past experiences playing Sonic with friends.

“As an old school gamer, I remember playing the original sonic back in the 90s until our hands hurt
from playing too much! So having the opportunity to bring one of our favourite video game
characters to life with Lego bricks is awesome and we can’t wait to share it with everyone,” McNaught said. “We’re all big gamers here at The Brickman, there was no way we would pass up an opportunity to build the iconic Sonic the Hedgehog!”

The workmanship here is testament to that enthusiasm.

You’ll be able to check out the life-size Lego Sonic figure throughout all three days of PAX Aus 2023 – although if you’re keen for a demo of Sonic Superstars, you’ll need to get in quick. Typically, game demos are the most popular feature of the show, so you’ll need to exercise patience if you’ve got your eye on the upcoming game.

Sonic Superstars launches for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch on 17 October 2023.

10/04/2023 12:48 am GMT

GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Board Games Mobile News Nintendo
More
nintendo wii u 3ds
?>
News

Online service for the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U ends in April 2024

From April 2024, online play and other services for the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U will end.

Leah J. Williams
kylie minogue mtg magic the gathering
?>
News

Kylie Minogue is now a Legendary Creature in Magic: The Gathering

Kylie Minogue's Astrid Peth is included in the upcoming MTG – Universes Beyond: Doctor Who set.

Leah J. Williams
princess peach adventure game
?>
News

Nintendo will continue releasing Switch games into 2025

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has confirmed the company is still planning games for the original Nintendo Switch.

Leah J. Williams
batman arkham trilogy nintendo switch
?>
News

Batman: Arkham Trilogy for Switch delayed to December 2023

Batman: Arkham Trilogy has been pushed back by two months as developers work on quality.

Leah J. Williams
Warcraft Arclight Rumble, a new mobile game from Blizzard
?>
News

Warcraft Rumble is launching worldwide in November 2023

Warcraft Rumble, the mobile action-strategy game from Blizzard Entertainment, will launch during BlizzCon 2023.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login