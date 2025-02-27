Sonic Rumble’s worldwide launch has been slightly delayed

Sega has announced the global launch of Sonic Rumble, its 32-player party game for mobile and PC, has been delayed by several months. While it’s already available in multiple countries, Sega planned a staggered soft launch to ensure the game was fun for everyone, with tweaks made along the way to boost its engagement.

As announced, the game will now launch globally in Spring 2025 [Northern Hemisphere] with the all-important United States and United Kingdom markets invited in with Update 1.2.0 That means newer players will benefit from inclusions like 12 new stages, new coop battles, new Special Rumble modes, friend invitations, new language compatibility, and a new quick play mode.

All players will also get plenty from Update 1.2.0, which introduces a new competitive game mode, the ability to team up with players, and new skills for each character.

These tweaks will benefit gameplay and variety for Sonic Rumble, which is centred around surviving a course of obstacles and challenges as popular Sonic characters. Each player is in a fight to survive as they attempt to collect rings, run through hoops, and jump across platforms.

For those familiar, Sonic Rumble calls to mind Fall Guys, with twists. You’re essentially playing little toy versions of the main Sonic cast, using unique skills to jump your way through courses, while vying to be the best of your competitive cohort. The whole game is tied together with a colourful Sonic aesthetic, and stages that are directly inspired by the long-running series.

“We would like to extend a huge thank you to our players and Sonic fans for their patience in waiting for the global launch of Sonic Rumble,” Sega said in its delay announcement. “The team is committed to delivering a memorable experience for Sonic fans with even more new game mechanics, new features, and more exciting content to look forward to.”

As announced, Sonic Rumble is now targeting global launch within the next few months. Those keen to play will be able to hop in on iOS and Android devices, as well as via PC.