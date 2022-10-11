News

 > PC

Sonic Frontiers is getting a major Monster Hunter DLC

Sonic Frontiers is teaming up with Monster Hunter for a sweet DLC crossover.
12 Oct 2022
Leah J. Williams
sonic frontiers monster hunter

PC

Image: Sega

Share Icon

Sega and Capcom have announced a major collaboration, with Sonic Frontiers set to get Monster Hunter DLC following the launch of the game. The free content pack contains a range of goodies – including two iconic armours from the Monster Hunter series, and a meat grilling mini-game adapted from Monster Hunter gameplay.

This content will be available from 15 November 2022, and will allow Sonic to live out his monster hunting fantasies. The two armours included in the pack are the Rathalos Armour, and the Felyne Rathalos Armour, both of which are fully wearable by Sonic.

Read: Sonic Frontiers preview – Bursting with speed and potential

When he isn’t busy dressing up in his fashionable best, Sonic will be able to sit down at BBQ Spits found in the game’s world, to grill up some meat that will help him power up in some form.

sonic frontiers monster hunter
Image: Sega

This mini-game will be a brief respite from a hostile world as Sonic traverses a new land, and discovers fresh and deadly threats.

In a gameplay preview at PAX Aus 2022, we thought the game had the potential to be the sleeper hit of 2022, and came away impressed by its sense of style, speed, and intrigue. While the Monster Hunter DLC may not sway people one way or another, it’s yet another reason to give this game your attention.

Sonic Frontiers launches for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC and Nintendo Switch on 8 November 2022. The Monster Hunter content will be available for free download from 15 November 2022.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Game Development Hardware News PC Xbox
More
kingdom hearts tv pilot episode
?>
News

Kingdom Hearts TV show pilot released online, 19 years later

A Kingdom Hearts animated series was originally pitched way back in 2003. Now, the pilot has seemingly leaked online.

Leah J. Williams
quantic lab qa team cyberpunk 2077
?>
News

Cyberpunk 2077 QA staff allege deception and bad management, again

Employees at Quantic Lab have spoken out against management, alleging false client claims and a lack of experience.

Leah J. Williams
Phantom Abyss Xbox Game Pass
?>
News

Multiplayer temple runner Phantom Abyss coming to Xbox Game Pass

The Australian-made Phantom Abyss will get a lot more populated when it arrives on Xbox Game Pass in October.

Edmond Tran
meta quest pro vr
?>
News

Meta Connect 2022: Every major announcement at the show

Here's everything announced at Meta Connect 2022, including details on the Meta Quest Pro.

Leah J. Williams
xbox game pass rival
?>
News

Microsoft reportedly earned US $2.9 billion from Xbox Game Pass in 2021

A new report from Brazil's CADE has seemingly confirmed the console subscription revenue for Xbox Game Pass in 2021.

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login