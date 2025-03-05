Solium Infernum gets surprise anniversary update

Australian studio League of Geeks went into hibernation in mid-2024, amid financial trouble and other insurmountable development challenges. For that reason, it’s incredibly surprising to see its final release, Solium Infernum, getting brand new content to celebrate its first anniversary.

As announced on Steam, Solium Infernum has just received a new “Lords of Misrule” update including the following brand new content:

New Legion: Creeping Doom

New Praetor: Bifrons

New Artifact of War: Lance of the Leper King

New Artifact of Sorcery: Bottle of Whispers

New Ritual: Shadow Binding

New (Returning) Event: Infernal Census

There are also plenty of new schemes in the update, including: Best of three (common/simple), Buying time (common/grand), Pinned down (deceit/simple), Quite a haul (deceit/simple), Canton Collection (deceit/grand), Abjuration Mastery (prophecy/simple), Running Interference (prophecy/grand), Retroactive Continuity (prophecy/grand), Combat Deception (destruction/simple), Crippled (destruction/grand), No-Show (destruction/grand), To Spite Your Face (destruction/grand), and Triksaidekaphilia (charisma/grand).

That’s not to mention an array of bug fixes and improvements, with the team making dozens of tweaks to Solium Infernum to ensure stability and fairness as you set about conquering the demon realm. The top line changes here are balance tweaks for an array of Artifacts, changed costs for strategems, and improved behaviour for some enemies.

Read: Australian studio League of Geeks announces indefinite hiatus

Many of the game’s most pervasive bugs should also be fixed with this latest update.

Per League of Geeks, the anniversary update is a gift to loyal Solium Infernum players, from the “skeleton crew” still keeping the game alive.

“Even though our studio has been (and still is) in hibernation since June last year, we felt our game and players deserved a celebratory gift – particularly those fiends who’ve given valuable feedback and inspired this massive list of bug fixes, balancing updates, and new content,” the team said. “As always, your insight continues to help shape the game.”

“And let’s be honest, we couldn’t keep ourselves away even if we tried anyway. We were meant to be taking a break. But rest is a Heavenly activity, and well… “

Notably, former League of Geeks developers William Dyce (Senior Technical Designer), Yuchen Wang (2D Artist) and Romesh Wickramasekera (Senior DevOps Engineer) returned to work on this update, providing their expertise.

In signing off, the League of Geeks team wished a “happy scheming” to those folks planning to jump back into the game to enjoy this update, and raised a toast to Solium Infernum. Despite the unfortunate circumstances around this game, it’s very clear League of Geeks remains proud of this release, and remains keen to support its development as best it can with a limited team.