Soft2Bet has developed a new casino and sports betting brand, Swiper, specifically designed for the digital market in Sweden.

The appropriately named online casino app has been inspired by the swipe-driven navigation of social media platforms, where users scroll downwards through content.

The aim of Swiper is to give users an endless personalised feed for online slots and casino games that will also carry short-form video clips featuring new releases, jackpots and live dealer action, in a similar fashion to the way Twitter and TikTok operate.

Enhancing preferences will be Soft2Bet’s proprietary MEGA (Motivational Engineering Gaming Application) engine, which will be able to deliver tailored content to users including quests and rewards based around their scrolling behaviour, with the aim of increasing engagement and securing brand loyalty.

MEGA is standalone solution developed by Soft2Bet for integrating casino and sportsbook operator brands with gamification engines, allowing those operators to customise offerings.

Custom Features For Swiper In Sweden

Swiper is licensed by Spelinspektionen, the Swedish Gambling Authority, and to help build customer confidence it has integrated BankID verification as well as the nation’s mobile payment solution, Swish, and Spelpaus, the domestic self-exclusion service.

In its official press release announcing swiper as Sweden’s first social-media inspired online casino, Soft2Bet outlined four key features that have been tailored specifically to Swedish players:

One-handed swipe navigation for rapid game discovery

Over 85,000 live and 70,000 pre-match sports betting events covering diverse sports markets with competitive odds

Localised promotions tied directly to Swedish events and holidays

The design is adapted to local player preferences and cultural context

Developing localised projects has been a successful strategy for Soft2Bet so far.

The company launched two brands focussed on users in Denmark, CampoBet in July 2020 and Betinia in January 2023.

Both have received several nominations in the 2025 EGR Operator Awards which take place in London next month, and they are up against each other in the categories for Sports Betting Operator and Casino Product of the Year.

Executive Reaction

Yoel Zuckerberg, Chief Product Officer, said: “A great customer experience starts with cultural relevance.

“Swiper looks, feels and functions exactly like a Swedish app, because we’ve intentionally built it around Swedish user habits, from BankID logins and Swish payments to RNG certifications aligned with existing standards.

“Players can expect endless social-style content that feels completely authentic to their local experience.”

Swiper is the latest of several iGaming brands deployed by Soft2Bet, which holds 19 global licenses.