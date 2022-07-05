News

 > PC

A Skyrim co-op mod is promising multiplayer adventures this July

Skyrim Together Reborn promises grand adventures with your friends, thanks to 'near-impossible' tinkering.
5 Jul 2022
Leah J. Williams
skyrim board game adventure gamefound

PC

Image: Skyrim / Bethesda

Share Icon

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is the game that will never die. After multiple re-releases across several console generations – and even handheld ports – it’s finally getting a feature that many have craved: multiplayer compatibility. While it does come courtesy of a modding team, the prospect of playing Skyrim with friends is too tantalising to ignore.

According to the ‘Skyrim Together Reborn’ team, the upcoming mod will allow 2-8 players to travel across Skyrim together, slaying beasts and collecting rewards. You won’t have to wait long to access the mod, which will launch on Friday, 8 July 2022 via Nexus Mods.

‘After a long development process, we are excited to announce that Skyrim Together Reborn is almost ready for release,’ the team recently announced. ‘It will release this Friday, 8th July at 16:00 GMT. The mod will be published on Nexus.’

Here’s how those time zones work out:

  • Australia – 2:00 am AEST | 1:00 am ACST | 12:00 am AWST (9 July)
  • United States – 9:00 am PT | 12:00 pm ET
  • United Kingdom – 6:00 pm CET | 5:00 pm BST

You’ll be able to find the mod by searching Nexus, or by checking out the Skyrim Together hub.

Read: Fishing doesn’t add much to Skyrim, but it hardly matters

According to the developers, work on the mod has been extremely difficult – but it’s now at a point where it’s ready to be shared publicly.

‘An important note about Reborn … Making multiplayer games is very hard. Making a singleplayer game into a multiplayer game without source code is near impossible, especially with a development team that consists of a handful of students doing this for free in their free time,’ they said.

‘Please keep that in mind when playing Reborn. The mod won’t be perfect. It will occasionally crash, some quests will break, there will be bugs. This is not fixable. This is just the reality of making a multiplayer mod instead of having a massive studio like Bethesda make a multiplayer game.’

Despite this, the team believes Skyrim Together Reborn is playable, fun, and an improvement on past attempts to turn Skyrim into a multiplayer adventure.

If you’ve got the game on PC, a working knowledge of modding, and keen friends to play with, keep an eye on the upcoming launch of this intriguing mod.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Mobile News
More
intellivision amico
?>
News

Intellivision Amico trademark abandoned as console delays continue

The Intellivision Amico appears to be in dire straits, following an abandoned trademark filing.

Leah J. Williams
diablo immortal game
?>
News

Diablo Immortal reportedly earns Blizzard US $1 million per day

Diablo Immortal is reportedly a huge money earner for Blizzard, which could explain why it persists.

Leah J. Williams
abortion rights indie game bundle itch.io
?>
News

Itch.io game bundle for abortion funds smashes charity goal

The bundle contains over 750 indie games, including tabletop RPGs and experimental projects.

Leah J. Williams
my hero academia battle royale game
?>
News

My Hero Ultra Rumble is getting a closed beta in August

The free-to-play battle royale game will invite players to show off the Quirks of their favourite My Hero Academia characters.

Leah J. Williams
polium one games console
?>
News

'Polium' NFT game console announced as NFT sales hit all-time low

The Polium One is pitched as the 'first NFT games console' and requires keen players to buy an NFT to…

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login