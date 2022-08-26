News

Ubisoft has confirmed the Skull and Bones PC specifications

Here's everything you need to know about playing Skull and Bones on PC.
26 Aug 2022
Leah J. Williams
PC

Ubisoft has officially confirmed the PC specs for Skull and Bones ahead of its upcoming November launch. To take advantage of the game’s 4K HDR uncapped FPS naval battles, you’ll need a fairly hearty PC – although if you’re only going for that accessible 1080p at 30FPS gameplay, you’ll slide in with a minimum NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 570 GPU.

Here’s the major features Ubisoft is calling out for Skull and Bones on PC:

  • Multi-monitor and widescreen support
  • HDR & SDR with image calibration
  • Uncapped FPS to reduce input lag
  • Image upscaling for more detailed gameplay through ray tracing, DLSS and FSR
  • Customisation options in advanced input settings

Read: How Skull and Bones stayed the course through development hell

And here’s those juicy Skull and Bones PC specs:

As you can see, the recommended minimum for smooth 1080p gameplay does demand an Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 processor – so consider whether your current PC is hearty enough to meet these requirements before you grab the game.

It’ll also be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S if anything here worries you.

In addition to announcing PC specs, Ubisoft has also confirmed that Skull and Bones will be using robust hardware and anti-cheat solutions to ‘ensure an entertaining online experience’. Balanced matchmaking has been promised, as well as powerful servers designed to deal with spikes of high activity in the game. The action will also be watched by VMProtect and battlEye monitors that may permanently ban players if unfair cheats are detected.

Skull and Bones launches for Windows PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 on 8 November 2022.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

