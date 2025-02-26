The Sims 4 is finally getting burglars in new base game update

You’ve asked for it. You’ve begged for it. Finally, EA has listened – and burglars are officially set to debut in The Sims 4. As announced, these dastardly NPCs will return in a base game update for all players set to land around now – 10 am PST on 25 February 2025.

When the update launches, players will need to hold their goodies close and consider installing an alarm, as burglars will soon be roaming neighbourhoods in search of a free “gift” or two.

Notably, it does appear there will be new ways to interact with burglars in The Sims 4, as compared to your options in other games. In a recent livestream, one Sims developer mentioned being able to “deal with” burglars in a specific way, with Occult Sims actually getting their very own interactions with them.

While this remains GamesHub‘s assumption, we assume that means magical Sims like vampires and werewolves might be able to use their supernatural strength against burglars, and witches might be able to cast spells on them.

Whatever the case, the burglar should make for a very worthy punching bag if you’re able to catch them in the act. After all, what sort of monster steals from hard-working, cash-strapped Sims?

Read: The Sims 4 Life and Death review – The best expansion yet

With the arrival of the burglar, one of the most highly-requested features for The Sims 4 has finally been released. Burglars had been a stalwart of the franchise for years before the arrival of the latest game, adding a real sense of danger and dread to the depths of the night. Various mods have been attempting to recapture that feeling for years.

Those who played The Sims growing up will remember the arrival of the OG burglar well, thanks to genuinely horrifying sound cues that still echo through the years. While this same soundbite may not return in The Sims 4, we certainly hope it does. There’s just something so deeply nostalgic about being scared out of your wits by a creepy virtual thief.

However the burglar arrives, it’s great to see they’ll finally return to prey on our innocent Sims. It makes The Sims 4 just a little bit more interesting, a little bit darker, and a little bit more exciting. Bring them on, we say.