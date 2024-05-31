Silent Hill 2 remake officially has a release date

Included as part of the PlayStation State of Play 2024, Silent Hill 2‘s highly anticipated remake has officially got a release date.

According to the trailer, the game from Bloober Team is set to drop on October 8th, 2024 – just in time for the spooky season – and looks to be every bit as moody and atmospheric as players hoped.

We already knew from reports that the game was set to feature at least one major character redesign, and that much is evident from the trailer. The wider game will also have smoother playability – no loading screens, and the full benefit of PS5 technology.

Check out the trailer for Silent Hill 2 below

