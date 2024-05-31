PlayStation’s State of Play 2024 is upon us and there sure is a lot to take in for only a short showcase. With only a tight 35 minutes on the cards, it’s a short and sharp line-up of exciting reveals – plus a cavalcade of trailers that we’ll definitely be rewatching over and over as we wait for the games to drop.

See below for all the major game reveals, announcements and trailers from PlayStation’s State of Play 2024.

Read: Sony announces State of Play to discuss 14 PS5 and PS VR2 titles

Concord

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Concord is a brand new PvP multiplayer first-person shooter coming out of Firewalk Studios – the first title to come out of the studio since joining PlayStation Studios.

Concord is set to launch on August 23, 2024.

God of War Ragnarök

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

State of Play 2024 has confirmed that the behemoth from Santa Monica Studios is finally getting the PC release we’ve all been waiting for – and we won’t need to wait too much longer for it to arrive properly.

God of War Ragnarok will land soon for PC, on September 19, 2024.

Dynasty Warriors Origins

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

This brand new entry in the Dynasty Warriors canon, developed by the team at Omega Force, looks set to have a nameless protagonist – for the very first time in franchise history.

Dynasty Warriors Origins is set to land sometime in 2025.

Infinity Nikki

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

With a tagline of “it’s glam time, any time,” Infinity Nikki is an open-world dress-up adventure from Infold Games – and it has our attention in an absolute chokehold. Definitely an unexpected highlight from State of Play 2024.

Infinity Nikki will have a PS5 beta release at some point later this year.

Ballad of Antara

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Described as a “world-bending action RPG,” Ballad of Antara from Tipsworks Studio looks set to have players encountering a flourish of combat and fantastical worlds – all the while holding a little kid on your back.

Ballad of Antara is set to release sometime in 2025.

Skydance’s Behemoth

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

A new dark fantasy from Skydance Games, Skydance’s Behemoth positions the player in the ominous Forsaken Lands, and promises to be quite the gory one.

In a reveal post on the PlayStation blog, Skydance Behemoth‘s chief technologist Peter T. Akerman said, “Building on our work on The Walking Dead games, we have continued to push our gore-tech and dismemberment systems in a way that players should find truly satisfying.”

Skydance’s Behemoth is set to launch on PS VR2.

Alien: Rogue Incursion

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

According to the game’s website, “Designed by Alien fans for Alien fans, Survios brings their expertise to crafting this technically advanced, and frightfully immersive Alien virtual reality game.” Consider us intrigued.

Alien: Rogue Incursion will drop at the end of the year, noting a “Holiday 2024” release.

Marvel Rivals

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

The long-awaited console announce for Marvel Rivals is finally here! Currently in a closed alpha for PC, it’ll be interesting to see how this progresses.

Marvel Rivals will be upon us before you know it, with a console closed beta arriving July 2024.

Where Winds Meet

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Where Winds Meet is an open-world action-adventure RPG from developer Everstone Studio, set in China’s Five Dynasties and Ten Kingdoms era.

Where Winds Meet is in development for PS5.

Until Dawn

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

First released on PS4 in 2015, the Until Dawn remake has made an appearance – and it looks pretty good, if we’re honest.

Until Dawn is coming to PS5 and PC later this year – listed as a Fall 2024 release for the northern hemisphere (which translates to Spring 2024 for ANZ and the wider southern hemisphere).

Path of Exile 2

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Path of Exile 2 is a free-to-play action RPG from Grinding Gear Games, featuring couch co-op and crossplay.

Path of Exile early access is set to launch in late 2024.

Silent Hill 2

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Silent Hill 2‘s highly anticipated remake has officially got a release date! The game from Bloober Team looks to be every bit as moody and atmospheric as players hoped.

Silent Hill 2 launches on PS5 September 8, 2024.

Monster Hunter Wilds

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

With a deliciously saturated colour palette, Monster Hunter Wilds is one of our highlights for State of Play 2024 – just look at those ferocious beasts!

Monster Hunter Wilds is set to drop next year, in 2025.

Astro Bot

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

It’s the one we’ve all been waiting for, and the game we most expected to see featured in State of Play 2024. Astro Bot is officially getting his own full price, non-VR game – and we’re absolutely stoked to see it won’t be long until we get our hands on it.

Astro Bot is coming to PS5, September 6th 2025.

Well, that’s it for the PlayStation State of Play 2024! Though there weren’t too many big surprises, it’s an all-around good start for the upcoming season of game showcases.

We at GamesHub are certainly going to keep a close eye on some of these titles. To re-watch the State of Play 2024 showcase for yourself, check out all of PlayStation’s social channels, including YouTube and Twitch.