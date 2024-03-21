Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance gets earlier release date

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is changing release dates – but in refreshing fashion, it’s actually moving up the gaming release calendar. While it was originally set to launch in late June, it has now been pushed forward one week and will be released for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on 14 June 2024.

As previously detailed, Vengeance is a new spin on Shin Megami Tensei V with a remixed and enhanced plot. Players who jump in for another round of demon hunting (and befriending) will find a whole new story path to trample, as well as new areas, fresh beasties, an improved battle system, and overall improved visuals – particularly on Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

This game release is being considered the “definitive version” of Shin Megami Tensei V, with both the original path (Canon of Creation) and the new remix (Canon of Vengeance) available with Vengeance.

Read: Shin Megami Tensei V Review: Modernising a classic

According to new details released by Atlus, the new Canon of Vengeance scenario largely follows the original plot until the latter half of the game, where the outcome of your adventure changes dramatically.

With new demon fusion systems (including new Unique Skills for every demon), field exploration, and an upgraded battle system that allows you to better exploit enemy weaknesses, the path should evolve in new fashion, making the experience different enough not to feel like an exact retread.

Here’s the official plot description of the Canon of Vengeance, per Atlus:

“Demons attack humans and seek to create a world of chaos. Bethel, an organisation that seeks to protect God’s order. Caught up in the conflict between the two, while exploring Da’at, the protagonist meets and starts traveling with Yoko Hiromine. Using magic, Yoko and the main character stand together on the front line.”



“The Qadištu, 4 female Demons stand in their way. “Found it, the Key of Resurrection……” A member of the Qadištu, Lilith, calls protagonist the Key of Resurrection, and herself The Oppressed. What is their purpose? A tale of revenge by the oppressed begins.

As revealed, The Qadištu is comprised of four female demons – Naamah, who is known to charm humans, angels and demons, Eisheth Zenunim, who eats the souls of the fallen, Agrat bat Mahlat, the demon who dances on the roof, and the aforementioned Lilith. Each will play a key part in Vengeance, and determine your path forward.

Those keen to re-experience Shin Megami Tensei V can look forward to the release of Vengeance on 14 June 2024.

GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.