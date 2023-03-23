News

 > News > Game Development

Atari to acquire ‘System Shock’ remake dev, Nightdive Studios

Atari has announced a major agreement to acquire Nightdive Studios.
23 Mar 2023
Leah J. Williams
atari nightdive studios acquisition

Game Development

Image: Nightdive Studios

Share Icon

Atari has officially entered into an agreement to acquire Nightdive Studios, a Vancouver-based game developer most known for its raft of modern remasters and re-releases of classic PC games. Currently, the company is on the cusp of releasing a major remake of beloved sci-fi-horror adventure, System Shock, and plans to launch future games in the series.

Beyond this franchise, Nightdive is known for its expertise in retro IP, and has re-released countless classic games, including titles from the Humongous Entertainment collection, and other games like Turok, Doom 64, Shadow Man, Quake and more.

It appears the agreement to acquire the studio was made for US $10 million payable half in cash, and half in Atari shares, with an additional US $10 million payable in cash over the next three years, based on the ‘future performance’ of Nightdive. As a result of this deal, Atari will issue €30 million in convertible bonds – a bond which may be converted to shares or stock – for all existing company shareholders.

Read: Atari celebrates 50th birthday with NFT loot boxes

According to Atari chairman and CEO Wade Rosen, the acquisition makes perfect sense – as it aligns with Atari’s focus on classic games.

‘Nightdive’s proven expertise and successful track record in commercialising retro IP is well-aligned with Atari’s strategy and I am confident that their combined talent, technology and IP portfolio will contribute to Atari’s future success,’ Rosen said of the acquisition in a press release.

Stephen Kick and Larry Kuperman, principals of Nightdive shared similar sentiments.

‘Nightdive and Atari have a long history together and we know that Atari shares our passion for retro games and our focus on producing high-quality new and remastered games that do justice to the original IP,’ the pair said in a joint statement. ‘As we look to grow our business and expand our capabilities, we could think of no better long-term partner than Atari.’

This deal will seemingly have an extremely short turnaround time, as it’s expected to be finalised by April 2023.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Board Games Culture Game Development Mobile News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
GDC Awards 2023 - List of Finalists, Nominees, and Winners
?>
News

GDC Awards 2023: All the winners and finalists

The GDC Awards 2023 is set to recognise the best video games of 2022, with indie games and AAA titles…

Edmond Tran
IGF Awards 2023 GDC
?>
News

IGF Awards 2023: All the winners and finalists

The winners of the 2023 IGF Awards have been announced, providing a snapshot of the best games of the past…

Edmond Tran
game on cancer day cure cancer
?>
News

Game on Cancer Day will raise funds for life-saving research

Cure Cancer is hosting its inaugural Game On Cancer Day charity drive on the last weekend of March 2023.

Leah J. Williams
dungeons and dragons live action tv series paramount
?>
News

D&D Direct 2023 will feature major game reveals

D&D Direct 2023 will also feature 'entertainment tie-ins' and plenty of other surprises.

Leah J. Williams
Marvel Snap Shuri Thanos Nerfs Patch
?>
News

Marvel Snap patch nerfs dominating Thanos and Shuri decks

The Marvel Snap patch for March 2023 takes aim at the powerful cards making up a couple of infamously powerful…

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login