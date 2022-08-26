Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 full game list and European release date revealed

Sega has revealed the full list of 60+ games available on the Mega Drive Mini 2, in an announcement trailer released on August 19.
You can watch the announcement here:
The trailer highlighted some of the games coming to the miniaturised version of the 1988 console – including sci-fi RPG Phantasy Star II, fighting games such as Fatal Fury 2 and Streets of Rage, as well as games from the Earthworm Jim, Ecco the Dolphin, and Sega flagship Sonic franchises.
Among these are titles originally released for the Sega CD Mega Drive accessory – like cheesy, full-motion video pioneer, Night Trap. Additionally, there’s also the inclusion of Sega-described “bonus games” comprising updated ports of classics, and previously unreleased titles, Star Mobile and Devi & Pii.
While fans may be disappointed by the omission of their favourite classics, the Mega Drive Mini 2 still presents a strong collection of preloaded games, nearing twice as many as its predecessor, the Mega Drive Mini. A range of these games also have their own films in the works.
Every game included on the Sega Mega Drive Mini 2
Mega Drive Games
- After Burner II
- Alien Soldier
- Atomic Runner
- Bonanza Bros.
- ClayFighter
- Crusader of Centy
- Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf
- Earthworm Jim 2
- Elemental Master
- Fatal Fury 2
- Gain Ground
- Golden Axe II
- Granada
- Hellfire
- Herzog Zwei
- Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar
- Midnight Resistance
- The Ooze
- OutRun
- OutRunners
- Phantasy Star II
- Populous
- Rainbow Islands: Extra
- Ranger-X
- The Revenge of Shinobi
- Ristar
- Rolling Thunder 2
- Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
- Shining Force II
- Shining in the Darkness
- Sonic 3D Blast
- Splatterhouse 2
- Streets of Rage 3
- Super Hang-On
- Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers
- ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron
- Truxton
- VectorMan 2
- Viewpoint
- Virtua Racing
- Warsong
SEGA CD Titles
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Ecco: The Tides of Time
- Final Fight CD
- Mansion of Hidden Souls
- Night Striker
- Night Trap
- Robo Aleste
- Sewer Shark
- Shining Force CD
- Silpheed
- Sonic CD
- The Ninja Warriors
Bonus Games
- Devi & Pii
- Fantasy Zone
- Space Harrier II
- Spatter
- Star Mobile
- Super Locomotive
- VS Puyo Puyo Sun
In contrast to its expanded games list, production for the Mega Drive Mini 2 is reportedly around “one-tenth” of the Mega Drive Mini, due to a global shortage of semiconductor components. The initial release of the console was intended for Japan-only distribution, before being expanded to include Europe and North America – indicating that stock is likely very limited.
The Mega Drive Mini 2 will arrive on 27 October 2022 in Europe, the same day as Japan. The US version, the Genesis Mini 2, will also release on this date in North America. There are currently no plans for the console to be released elsewhere, but if you live in one of these three locations, the Mega Drive Mini 2 is now available for preorder on Amazon for US $99.99 (AU $143.48).
More details are available on Sega’s retro themed website for the console.