News

 > Hardware

Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 full game list and European release date revealed

Featuring over sixty games, the Mega Drive Mini 2 comes to Europe on the 27 October 2022, alongside its Japanese and North American release.
26 Aug 2022
Julian Lee
Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 Games Console

Hardware

Image: Sega

Share Icon

Sega has revealed the full list of 60+ games available on the Mega Drive Mini 2, in an announcement trailer released on August 19.

You can watch the announcement here:

The trailer highlighted some of the games coming to the miniaturised version of the 1988 console – including sci-fi RPG Phantasy Star II, fighting games such as Fatal Fury 2 and Streets of Rage, as well as games from the Earthworm Jim, Ecco the Dolphin, and Sega flagship Sonic franchises.

Among these are titles originally released for the Sega CD Mega Drive accessory – like cheesy, full-motion video pioneer, Night Trap. Additionally, there’s also the inclusion of Sega-described “bonus games” comprising updated ports of classics, and previously unreleased titles, Star Mobile and Devi & Pii.

While fans may be disappointed by the omission of their favourite classics, the Mega Drive Mini 2 still presents a strong collection of preloaded games, nearing twice as many as its predecessor, the Mega Drive Mini. A range of these games also have their own films in the works.

Read: Speeding to the big screen: every Sega game set for a movie adaptation

Every game included on the Sega Mega Drive Mini 2

Mega Drive Games

  • After Burner II
  • Alien Soldier
  • Atomic Runner
  • Bonanza Bros.
  • ClayFighter
  • Crusader of Centy
  • Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf
  • Earthworm Jim 2
  • Elemental Master
  • Fatal Fury 2
  • Gain Ground
  • Golden Axe II
  • Granada
  • Hellfire
  • Herzog Zwei
  • Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar
  • Midnight Resistance
  • The Ooze
  • OutRun
  • OutRunners
  • Phantasy Star II
  • Populous
  • Rainbow Islands: Extra
  • Ranger-X
  • The Revenge of Shinobi
  • Ristar
  • Rolling Thunder 2
  • Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
  • Shining Force II
  • Shining in the Darkness
  • Sonic 3D Blast
  • Splatterhouse 2
  • Streets of Rage 3
  • Super Hang-On
  • Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers
  • ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron
  • Truxton
  • VectorMan 2
  • Viewpoint
  • Virtua Racing
  • Warsong

SEGA CD Titles

  • Ecco the Dolphin
  • Ecco: The Tides of Time
  • Final Fight CD
  • Mansion of Hidden Souls
  • Night Striker
  • Night Trap
  • Robo Aleste
  • Sewer Shark
  • Shining Force CD
  • Silpheed
  • Sonic CD
  • The Ninja Warriors

Bonus Games

  • Devi & Pii
  • Fantasy Zone
  • Space Harrier II
  • Spatter
  • Star Mobile
  • Super Locomotive
  • VS Puyo Puyo Sun

In contrast to its expanded games list, production for the Mega Drive Mini 2 is reportedly around “one-tenth” of the Mega Drive Mini, due to a global shortage of semiconductor components. The initial release of the console was intended for Japan-only distribution, before being expanded to include Europe and North America – indicating that stock is likely very limited.

The Mega Drive Mini 2 will arrive on 27 October 2022 in Europe, the same day as Japan. The US version, the Genesis Mini 2, will also release on this date in North America. There are currently no plans for the console to be released elsewhere, but if you live in one of these three locations, the Mega Drive Mini 2 is now available for preorder on Amazon for US $99.99 (AU $143.48).

More details are available on Sega’s retro themed website for the console.

Julian Lee

Julian is GamesHub's editorial intern. He's wildly passionate about all forms of art, especially writing, video games and writing for video games. He's had a controller and/or a keyboard in his hands for as long as he can remember.

Related News

Culture News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
bioshock game mobile 3d
?>
News

Netflix's BioShock film locks in writer and director

Netflix's BioShock has a stellar crew behind it, including the writer of Marvel's Logan.

Leah J. Williams
skull and bones game releasing 2022
?>
News

Ubisoft has confirmed the Skull and Bones PC specifications

Here's everything you need to know about playing Skull and Bones on PC.

Leah J. Williams
Multiversus Game
?>
News

MultiVersus races past 20 million players in its first month of release

Warner Bros. free-to-play, crossover fighting game gains a playerbase of 20 million amidst its first season

Julian Lee
horizon zero dawn tv show project
?>
News

Horizon Zero Dawn TV show being developed by Umbrella Academy alum

The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman has joined the Horizon adaptation.

Leah J. Williams
playstation vr 2 psvr 2
?>
News

PlayStation VR2 will debut at the Tokyo Game Show 2022

The Tokyo Game Show 2022 will introduce the world to the latest VR device.

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login