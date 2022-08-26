Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 full game list and European release date revealed

Sega has revealed the full list of 60+ games available on the Mega Drive Mini 2, in an announcement trailer released on August 19.

The trailer highlighted some of the games coming to the miniaturised version of the 1988 console – including sci-fi RPG Phantasy Star II, fighting games such as Fatal Fury 2 and Streets of Rage, as well as games from the Earthworm Jim, Ecco the Dolphin, and Sega flagship Sonic franchises.

Among these are titles originally released for the Sega CD Mega Drive accessory – like cheesy, full-motion video pioneer, Night Trap. Additionally, there’s also the inclusion of Sega-described “bonus games” comprising updated ports of classics, and previously unreleased titles, Star Mobile and Devi & Pii.

While fans may be disappointed by the omission of their favourite classics, the Mega Drive Mini 2 still presents a strong collection of preloaded games, nearing twice as many as its predecessor, the Mega Drive Mini. A range of these games also have their own films in the works.

Read: Speeding to the big screen: every Sega game set for a movie adaptation

Every game included on the Sega Mega Drive Mini 2

Mega Drive Games

After Burner II

Alien Soldier

Atomic Runner

Bonanza Bros.

ClayFighter

Crusader of Centy

Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf

Earthworm Jim 2

Elemental Master

Fatal Fury 2

Gain Ground

Golden Axe II

Granada

Hellfire

Herzog Zwei

Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar

Midnight Resistance

The Ooze

OutRun

OutRunners

Phantasy Star II

Populous

Rainbow Islands: Extra

Ranger-X

The Revenge of Shinobi

Ristar

Rolling Thunder 2

Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi

Shining Force II

Shining in the Darkness

Sonic 3D Blast

Splatterhouse 2

Streets of Rage 3

Super Hang-On

Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers

ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron

Truxton

VectorMan 2

Viewpoint

Virtua Racing

Warsong

SEGA CD Titles

Ecco the Dolphin

Ecco: The Tides of Time

Final Fight CD

Mansion of Hidden Souls

Night Striker

Night Trap

Robo Aleste

Sewer Shark

Shining Force CD

Silpheed

Sonic CD

The Ninja Warriors

Bonus Games

Devi & Pii

Fantasy Zone

Space Harrier II

Spatter

Star Mobile

Super Locomotive

VS Puyo Puyo Sun

In contrast to its expanded games list, production for the Mega Drive Mini 2 is reportedly around “one-tenth” of the Mega Drive Mini, due to a global shortage of semiconductor components. The initial release of the console was intended for Japan-only distribution, before being expanded to include Europe and North America – indicating that stock is likely very limited.

The Mega Drive Mini 2 will arrive on 27 October 2022 in Europe, the same day as Japan. The US version, the Genesis Mini 2, will also release on this date in North America. There are currently no plans for the console to be released elsewhere, but if you live in one of these three locations, the Mega Drive Mini 2 is now available for preorder on Amazon for US $99.99 (AU $143.48).

More details are available on Sega’s retro themed website for the console.