Screenwest opens Digital Games Fund for WA developers

After pledging AU $2 million to support Western Australia’s digital games and interactive industry, Screenwest has opened applications for a new round of Digital Games Production funding – with local developers encouraged to apply. The move was announced on Twitter, with the screen development body enthusing about the ‘high quality’ and ‘diverse’ nature of digital games in Western Australia.

‘This investment will enable WA games developers to support content development and access worldwide markets,’ WA Culture and Arts Minister David Templeman recently said of the funding. ‘The games and interactive technology industry can provide significant economic and cultural benefits to WA.’

To that end, Screenwest is now calling for keen developers to apply by submitting their latest projects for consideration – no matter which stage of development they’re in.

‘The Screenwest Digital Games Production Fund provides grants to Western Australian companies and key creatives to develop and release high-quality, diverse and engaging digital games,’ the Screenwest website details. ‘Pre-Production, Production and Post-Production phases of game development for PC, consoles, mobile, virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) or extended reality (XR) can be supported.’

Developers are able to apply for funding to aid development of playable prototypes, game design documents, and marketing strategies in pre-production phases, as well as localisation and porting costs, content development post-game, and other marketing costs in post-production.

Pre-production funding is capped at AU $40,000 per application, production is capped at AU $100,000, and post-production at AU $30,000.

There are strict requirements to funding, however. Applicants must be a Western Australian resident with an ABN (or a Western Australian Resident Company), and must demonstrate ‘the ability and commitment required to deliver and commercialise the game’ submitted. These projects will also be interrogated by an expert panel of Screenwest management and industry representatives.

Successful applicants will be informed within 3-6 weeks of the funding round’s closing date – 30 January 2023. You can read more about the funding criteria and application process on the Screenwest website.