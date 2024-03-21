News

 > News > Game Development

Screen NSW announces Digital Games Seed Development Program

Screen NSW has officially opened applications for its new Digital Games Seed Development Program.
21 Mar 2024
Leah J. Williams
phantom galaxies blowfish studios mech screen nsw funding

Game Development

Image: Blowfish Studios

Screen NSW has officially launched applications for its new Digital Games Seed Development Program, first unveiled as part of the NSW Government’s Creative Communities policy. The fund is targeted at “small-to-medium enterprise digital game creators” with eligible folks able to apply for a grant of up to AUD $30,000.

The funds can be used either to develop early concepts for original game ideas, or to bridge a gap to secure full-scale development in future.

“The digital games industry continues to develop at breakneck speed and Screen NSW is committed to encouraging sustainable growth in the games sector by expanding our support for our remarkable game maker talent right here in NSW,” Kyas Hepworth, Head of Screen NSW, said of the funding.

“We continue to see ambitious and exciting projects created by NSW digital game developers. This much-needed program will help to strengthen the capacity of the local industry and develop a diverse pipeline of projects by equipping NSW emerging game creators with development support”

Read: NSW Government to introduce new video game funding

Ron Curry of advocacy group IGEA has welcomed the move, after years of campaigning for better government-led support for the local Australian games industry.

“Today we are extremely excited to see the introduction of Screen NSW’s Digital Games Seed Development Program. This program will provide much needed support at the grassroots level and see the NSW Government recognise the whole game development ecosystem as an important cultural, economic and tech led industry,” Curry said.

“Funding emerging and small-medium games creators signifies a commitment to nurturing local talent, fostering creativity, and positioning NSW game developers for success both domestically and on the international stage.”

“Screen NSW’s Digital Games Seed Development Program and the Digital Games Rebate will enable the NSW games development industry to create a pipeline of amazing projects, all of which are export ready, employing locals and creating a highly skilled workforce with enviable transferable skills.”

Applications for funding are now open, although they will close by 18 April 2024 – so those in a position to apply for funding will need to organise their applications with haste. You can learn more about the Screen NSW Digital Games Seed Development Program on the Screen NSW website.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

