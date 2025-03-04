Rockstar Games to acquire Video Games Deluxe, renamed Rockstar Australia

Rockstar Games has announced the acquisition of Sydney-based developer Video Games Deluxe, founded by industry veteran Brendan McNamara. Going forward, this studio is set to be renamed “Rockstar Australia” and it will work closely with the wider Rockstar Games team.

Most recently, Video Games Deluxe worked on improvements for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, but it’s most known for rising from the ashes of L.A. Noire studio, Team Bondi.

“After working together closely over many years, we are excited to have Video Games Deluxe join the team as Rockstar Australia,” Jennifer Kolbe, Rockstar Games Head of Publishing said.

“It’s been an honour to work closely with Rockstar Games this past decade,” McNamara said. “We are thrilled to be a part of Rockstar Games and to continue our efforts to make the best games possible.”

The formation of the new Rockstar Australia, under McNamara’s leadership, has raised eyebrows, particularly amongst those familiar with the devolution of Team Bondi in 2011. While the studio was undeniably talented, and L.A. Noire remains an incredible achievement, it closed amidst major controversy.

Almost immediately after the launch of L.A. Noire, allegations of severe crunch conditions emerged, with a long list of accusations facing studio management. This included allegations that crunch weeks reached up to 110 hours, weekend work was expected, budgets were mismanaged, and staff were not appropriately credited on L.A. Noire.

These allegations led to Team Bondi parting ways with Rockstar Games, and eventually being liquidated.

It has been over a decade since this circumstance, and there’s every hope lessons learned on L.A. Noire have informed a better direction for Video Games Deluxe, aka the new Rockstar Australia. It’s clear Rockstar Games has faith in McNamara’s new studio, and that its work on a variety of recent Rockstar projects – including the L.A. Noire re-rerelease and L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files – has helped to repair the relationship.

Going forward, we’re likely to hear much more about Rockstar Australia, as it takes a more active role in new Rockstar developments.