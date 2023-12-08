The Curse of the Golden Idol sequel announced, Rise of the Golden Idol

A sequel to the critically acclaimed deduction game The Curse of the Golden Idol has been announced at the The Game Awards 2023. Called The Rise of the Golden Idol, the game is being developed by Color Gray Games and published by Netflix. It’s being released on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch – as well as mobile devices, presumably, given the Netflix Games partnership. The release is slated for 2024.

A brief trailer depicted a modern-day setting for the game, with the titular golden idol being shown alongside a shelf full of trophies and pop culture items – including a BAFTA, a Game Award, and Monty Python’s Holy Hand Grenade. A series of mug shots in the game’s signature, offputting art style are pinned on an evidence board.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

According to the official listing for The Rise of the Golden Idol, it will take place in the 1970s, and feature 15 cases in total. “The world has changed dramatically – the sins of humanity have not,” reads the description.

As the observer, you must investigate 15 strange cases of crime, death and depravity. Like before with The Case of the Golden Idol, you are free to investigate however you wish and build your own theory.



You must make sense of a grand mystery that unravels across an age of hallucinogens, fax machines, parapsychology and TV guides.



Enlightenment seekers, convicts, chat show hosts and corporate middle management will all have a role to play in the wider mysteries that unfold. Like always, many of these subjects will have their own motives. Some will be carrying more than agendas.

We listed The Curse of the Golden Idol among one of the best games of 2022 you definitely didn’t play. The game subsequently received two expansion packs with new mysteries: The Spider of Lanka and The Lemurian Vampire. All come highly recommended.

You can wishlist The Rise of the Golden Idol on Steam.